Sweden boss Janne Andersson unhappy with Mourinho's Victor Lindelof treatment

New Delhi, Sep 27: Sweden head coach Janne Andersson has claimed in a recent interview that he is unhappy with the measure of playing time that his first-team centre back Victor Lindelof is getting at Manchester United under Jose Mourinho and claimed he deserves more chances.
The Swedish stopper made a big money move from Portugal to the English giants Manchester United with a lot of hype, however, has failed to command a regular place in the starting line-up.
Lindelof has discovered things to be difficult in Manchester as the defender is yet to feature in a Premier League match till now.
After a poor preseason and an average performance against Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup, Lindelof has been left out of United's Premier League side for its first six games, and couldn't even make the substitutes bench in all these matches.
Andersson demanded Lindelof to be given to a greater extent of a run of games and would like to see the former Benfica player in the first team more in forthcoming weeks.
“It’s a frustrating thing in this job, I cannot influence anything,” Andersson told Swedish radio station P5 Sthlm.
“It is clear that over time, I want all our players to play as much as possible, at as high a level as possible.
“So over time it’s a little unfortunate. But we’ll see, he has played some matches. We hope that he will be even closer to the team.”
However, the defender has played in last week’s -0 Champions League victory over Basel and again on midweek as Burton were beaten 4-1 at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup and could soon again be included in United's next champions league match at Russia against CSKA Moscow.
However, Mourinho regarding the situation has backed his £30m signing from Benfica and claimed he needs time but also opportunities which he will get slowly but surely.
"Victor will be given time and no pressure for his evolution," said Mourinho.
"He is a very specific position on the pitch and he needs time. And we will give him time but also opportunities but just time and no opportunity the evolution gets slower.
"He needs time and no pressure. The fact he played against Basel and in future he will have more opportunity to play he will improve step by step."