Dominik Szoboszlai's Stunning Free-Kick Secures Liverpool Victory Over Arsenal
Published: Monday, September 1, 2025

Dominik Szoboszlai has been eager to showcase his free-kick skills for Liverpool. He finally got his chance against Arsenal, scoring a decisive goal in the 83rd minute at Anfield. This victory allowed Liverpool to maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season. Szoboszlai's stunning free-kick came after Trent Alexander-Arnold's departure to Real Madrid, giving him the opportunity he had been waiting for.

Szoboszlai expressed his confidence in taking the free-kick, saying, "I took a risk. I was confident in myself, so I tried it and, yeah, finally! I should mention Trent. He was taking the free-kicks because, obviously, he has an unbelievable shot. But finally, I could have my chance and I did it." His goal was from 32.2 yards out, marking the longest distance for a Premier League goal this season.

The Hungarian midfielder's strike was Liverpool's latest winning goal from a direct free-kick since Steven Gerrard's effort against Aston Villa in August 2007. Szoboszlai noted that he had to shoot harder because Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya tends to jump behind the wall. He believed that if his shot had been more central, Raya might have saved it.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot anticipated that individual brilliance would decide the match. "A moment of magic was needed to win this game, for either side," Slot told BBC Match of the Day. The game was largely uneventful with both teams evenly matched until Szoboszlai's moment of brilliance.

Liverpool are still looking to strengthen their squad before the transfer window closes on Monday. They are interested in Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi following Ibrahima Konate's injury during Sunday's match. Additionally, Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak remains on their radar.

Slot commented on potential transfers by saying, "I always add, 'for the right money and the right player', but I don't know if that's happening at the moment." He acknowledged that despite these pursuits, players like Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones demonstrate Liverpool already have a strong squad.

The Reds' expected goals (xG) were only 0.5 compared to Arsenal's 0.6 during the match. Despite this slight disadvantage in xG statistics, Szoboszlai’s exceptional free-kick ensured Liverpool emerged victorious and continued their unbeaten run into the international break.