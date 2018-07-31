Teams need people like him: Mourinho lauds Bailly

Bengaluru, July 31: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has lauded centre-back Eric Bailly for his determination and commitment to the club and also indicated that the Ivory Coast footballer is going to stay with the club.
Despite having an ankle injury, Bailly wished to play against the club's arch-rival Liverpool in their International Champions Cup clash at Michigan Stadium last Saturday when Chris Smalling ruled himself out due to an injury in the warm-up.
The Red Devils have already missed out many first-choice players due to injuries or post-World Cup leave. Bailly was not even in the initial match-day squad but came out in front when Smalling made himself unavailable. United won the game by 4-1 and Mourinho praised his strong hearted effort.
After the game, the experienced manager said, "When he saw that Smalling in the warm-up was leaving, he decided by himself he did not want another kid on the pitch.
"That is why we have him, why we still have him and why he is going to stay with us because football teams need people like him; the kind of people where the club is more important than anything else."
Mourinho further added, "He is a team boy, he is a great boy. He is an honest man, always ready to give everything for the team."
While Mourinho claimed that Bailly is going to stay with the club, he has been linked to a move away from this club in the ongoing summer transfer window. However, the present appreciation indicates that Bailly will stay at the club in the new season, whose current contract will end at the end of the 2019/20 season.
The 24-year-old was Mourinho's first signing when he arrived at Old Trafford. In the 2016 summer, Bailly joined the Premier League side from the La Liga side Villarreal for a reported fee of £30 million. He has appeared in 56 matches for The Red Devils.