The big Friday Premier League quiz

London, February 12: Two of the Premier League's leading sides host struggling big-hitters as the latest weekend of top-flight action kicks off on Saturday.
Leicester City, in third, are only one place above champions Liverpool but will face a Reds side enduring a dismal run of form, grateful perhaps to get away from Anfield where their fortunes have taken a drastic turn.
Later in the day, leaders Manchester City welcome Tottenham, who were tipped as title contenders earlier in the campaign but have lost four of their past five games in all competitions.
Those two fixtures headline another exciting round of fixtures
1. Brendan Rodgers takes on his former club Liverpool on Saturday. The Leicester manager has not defeated the Reds since leaving Anfield. Who was the last ex-Liverpool boss to beat the Merseyside men in the Premier League?
2. Tottenham's Son Heung-min has six goals in his past eight games against Manchester City in all competitions. Who is the only player with more goals against City during Pep Guardiola's tenure?
3. Leeds United's most recent win against Arsenal was a 3-2 success in May 2003. What wider implication did that result have on the Premier League that season?
4. After winning two of his first three Premier League games against Manchester United with Bolton Wanderers, West Brom head coach Sam Allardyce has beaten the Red Devils only once in 22 attempts. Which club was he in charge of for that victory?
5. Ollie Watkins reached 10 Premier League goals for the season last time out against Arsenal. Who was Aston Villa's last English player to better that tally in a single top-flight campaign?
Answers:
1. Roy Hodgson (with West Brom in April 2012) 2. Jamie Vardy (nine goals) 3. It meant Manchester United clinched the title 4. Sunderland (2-1 win in February 2016) 5. Gabriel Agbonlahor (13 goals in 2009-10)