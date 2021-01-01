The big Friday Premier League quiz: January 1, 2021

London, January 1: The Premier League fixtures keep coming thick and fast as the 20 clubs usher in a new year and with it renewed optimism for what is to come.
Chelsea host Manchester City in the pick of the gameweek 17 matches while stuttering leaders Liverpool travel to Southampton.
Manchester United are now hot on the reigning champions' heels and have a home game with Aston Villa, who are themselves enjoying an impressive season.
Before the action begins, test your knowledge of the movers and shakers in the English top flight with our Opta-fuelled quiz. Check your answers below.
2020 𝙘𝙖𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙤𝙣 𝙘𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙖 pic.twitter.com/Eoq8lZcM1c— Premier League (@premierleague) December 31, 2020
1. Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has lost only one of his previous 27 Premier League home games against newly promoted sides. That defeat came during his time in charge of Chelsea in December 2015. Can you name the Blues' opponents that day?
2. Sam Allardyce's last three league wins against Arsenal have been with different clubs. Can you name all three sides?
3. Danny Ings has been directly involved in 38 league goals since Ralph Hasenhuttl took charge of Southampton in December 2018. Which Saints player is next on that list with 22 goal involvements?
4. Kevin De Bruyne scored home and away against Chelsea in the Premier League last season. Who was the last Manchester City player to score three in a row in this fixture, coming in the 2009-10 season?
5. David Moyes will be making his fifth visit to Goodison Park in all competitions since leaving Everton in 2013. How many of those previous four matches has the now-West Ham boss won?
107 - Kevin De Bruyne was the only player to create more than 100 chances (inc. assists) in the Premier League in 2020, while he also led all players in chances created from open play (83). Omnipresent. #OptaReview2020 pic.twitter.com/ZRDJs9mTjV— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 31, 2020
Answers:
1. Bournemouth (a 1-0 victory for the Cherries at Stamford Bridge) 2. Bolton Wanderers (Nov 2006), Blackburn Rovers (May 2010) and Crystal Palace (April 2017) 3. James Ward-Prowse 4. Carlos Tevez 5. None (he has lost all four by an aggregate score of 12-1)