The current top scorers in Europe’s top five leagues

Bengaluru, Nov. 14: With four months passed in the 2019/2020 season, European club football has already been involved in full-fledged action.
There have been goals galore in every section and there have been plenty of forwards who have taken club football by storm this year like every season.
This year there have been some surprising turn around in the league tables in England and Germany. The French league is being dominated by defending winners PSG while in Spain last years winners Barcelona are also at the top. Juventus are also at the top in Serie A.
But in the other two leagues, the league tables are currently lead by unusual names. Liverpool, Gladbach are currently top in their respective leagues. But one thing is common between all such sides, that is no player from their team are currently topping the list of the goalscoring chart.
Here we look at those five names who are currently leading the charts in the league table despite their teams not on the front foot for the time being.
Premier League- Jamie Vardy - 11 goals
The retired English forward was one of the major reasons behind Leicester's dream title-winning campaign in 2015/2016 and going by his form, he seems to be looking to replicate something similar. The 32-year-old is the reason behind Leicester currently sitting second in the league. Vardy tops the scorers' chart in England with 11 goals and two assists from 12 matches.
Serie A- Ciro Immobile - 14 goals
Last year's golden boot winner looks to be on the same page this season again. The Lazio forward already has recorded 14 goals to his name along with five assists, five more than second in the list - Romelu Lukaku. Going by his form, he could again wrap up the Golden boot this year as well. The Italian international has scored in each of his last seven Serie A matches consecutively and has recently scored his 100th goal for Lazio against Milan.
Bundesliga- Robert Lewandowski 16 goals
The Bayern Munich forward is the best in-form striker in Europe at the moment and his recent record speaks for itself. The German only missed on the scoresheet just twice- once in the German Super Cup final and another one in the DFB Pokal tie against Bochum. Apart from that, he has scored in every game so far, taking his tally to 23 goals along with three assists in just 18 games. 16 in the league.
La Liga- Karim Benzema - 9 goals
Since the departure of Ronaldo last season, the French forward has found a new lease of life playing as the lone forward upfront and has been the focal point of Madrid making a title challenge this season. The 31-year-old so far has scored nine goals along with three assists, one behind Lionel Messi.
Ligue 1- Moussa Dembele and Wissam Ben Yedder - 9 goals
Yedder's move from Sevilla to Monaco has been an instant hit. He has created a formidable partnership with fellow striker Slimani in helping last year's relegation battlers fighting for a top-four spot. On the other hand, Dembele's fine form of last season, this term looks to be even better who already has scored nine, just six short of last seasons whole number.