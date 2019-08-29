The Manchester United academy lad who could step in for injured Luke Shaw

Bengaluru, Aug 29: Manchester United suffered a shocking defeat at Old Trafford against a struggling Crystal Palace. Daniel James’ 89th minute equaliser might have put in a sense in the side of getting at least a point, but denting their hope in the dying minutes left-back Patrick van Anholt scored past David De Gea to clinch all three points.
It was Palace's first win at Old Trafford since 1989 but to make things worse, United suffered two other setbacks as well with injuries to Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial. Martial although is reported to be sidelined only for one week but the English left-back will have to wait at least five weeks before returning into the pitch.
This now leaves Ashley Young as the only real solution for the left-back spot. United although could put options like Rojo and Darmian in the spot but the rumour is that both are surplus to requirements and would be sold. Diogo Dalot, another full-back, could have provided Solskjaer with a cover on the left-hand side, but he is out until after the international break due to injury.
At this moment, United are out of options in the left defensive track but this could see them, calling in academy starlet Brandon Williams into the scene. This, however, won't be the first time the local lad gets a call-up into the senior side.
When United were travelling to Paris Saint-Germain for their Champions League round of 16 clash with an injury-ravaged squad, Solskjaer, having promised to promote from within, called up a handful of academy players including Mason Greenwood, James Garner and 18-year-old Williams.
The full-back although was not named in the line-up but his dream could be finally fulfilled in the coming weeks.Williams turns 19 at the start of September and this would be an ideal season for him to make the leap forward from academy to senior side. Below we look at his profile-Usually, any fullbacks strong feet are counted with his respective flank. But William's case is different.
Despite a right-footed player, the English youngster is a regular in the left-back role. However, could also play as left-midfielder as well left-winger. He was a right-back in his earlier days but after slotting into the U-18 side under Mckenna, current United assistant coach but then an academy coach, he shifted his slot into the left.
The Mancunian lad in his primary days was a bit limited in going forward but since last season, his performances have developed by leaps and bounds. Having already made a dash in the UEFA Youth League, the 18-year-old has worked hard to add an attacking edge to his game and scored three goals last term.
He played a key role as the United U-18 won the Premier League North title in April 2018 and was duly rewarded with his first professional contract that same month. He was also handed the captain’s armband for a number of Under-18 matches which shows his leadership quality as well.He also made his first appearance for the Under-23 side and featured in the Under-19 Youth League team on five occasions.
This season he has notched five assists from four games for United's development squad and with the future idea and the intensity Solskjaer is demanding from his player, it seems to be clearly matching the profile of the youngster.If he genuinely works hard and keeps on proving himself in the academy regularly, United might have a left-back to challenge Shaw in Williams. And with the current lack of options in the left-back area, this could be the perfect time for Williams to make a name for himself.