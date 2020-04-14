The top five most-used substitutes in Premier League history

Bengaluru, April 14: Having a strong starting XI surely boost a team's case on the pitch but apart from the playing eleven it is also necessary to have a couple of options on the bench, who are capable of turning it around with a plan B.
The role of a substitute may be particularly frustrating for the respective player but he also gets the chance to become a hero entering the fray from the dug-out.
Just like every other league, the Premier League also has had its share of bench-warmers who were able to take advantage of tired legs late on in matches and here are those five names who have made the most number of appearances coming out from the bench.
(*denotes the player is still active in the Premier League)
5) Shane Long – Reading, West Brom, Hull, Southampton (133)*
The 33-year-old forward has never been mostly the first-team material in any of sides he played for and his rankings could only rise further in the coming seasons having spent a large portion of his six-year spell at Southampton.
4) Shola Ameobi – Newcastle, Crystal Palace (143)
The Newcastle legend spent 14 years at St. James Park before moving to Crystal Palace at the twilight of his career. He is regarded as a cult local hero among the fans but after bursting the scene in early age he, mostly contributed much of his time coming out of bench with almost half of his 312 league appearances as super sub. He also never started a single league fixture for Palace and came off the bench on four occasions.
3) James Milner - Leeds, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Man City, Liverpool (144)*
The English midfielder made his debut as a 16-year-old and two decades later is now just one appearance away from entering the all-time top five for Premier League players after spells at five clubs. The 34-year-old has made 534 appearances with 144 of those coming from the bench and most of this substitute appearances have come during his spells at former side Manchester City and current team Liverpool.
2) Jermain Defoe – West Ham, Tottenham, Portsmouth, Sunderland, Bournemouth (149)
One of the most prolific substitute players to ever the grace the field, the English forward has a record of 24 goals when coming off the bench. He scored it in 149 substitute appearances, the second-highest in Premier League history.
1) Peter Crouch – Aston Villa, Southampton, Liverpool, Portsmouth, Tottenham, Stoke, Burnley (157)
The English forward's towering presence in the box made him one of the football's most obvious 'Plan B’ when desperate managers sought a late direct approach. The English forward, however, has been somewhat decent in the substitute role netting 16 goals out of his overall 108 Premier League goals. In all, nearly a third of Crouch's Premier League appearances in his career have come as a substitute and no player has ever featured more times coming off bench.