Thiago Silva links are just rumours, say Fiorentina

By Tom Webber
Reports of Thiago Silva being approached by Fiorentina are just rumours

Milan, April 23: Reports of Thiago Silva being approached by Fiorentina are just rumours, according to club director Joe Barone.

Experienced centre-back Silva will leave Paris Saint-Germain, where he won 21 trophies across eight seasons, when his contract expires at the end of June.

The Brazil international has been linked with a return to Italy, having spent three years at Milan from 2009 and won the Scudetto in 2010-11.

It has been claimed Fiorentina have made an approach for Silva but could struggle to meet his wage demands.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia ahead of Fiorentina's return to Serie A action against Brescia on Monday, Barone said: "We read it in the newspapers. For now, they are just rumours.

"We work with [sporting director Daniele] Prade every day to evaluate the names that come to our desk, some are expensive.

"But at the moment we have many games to play. We'll see what the market will bring us and if there will be opportunities to seize.

"He is certainly a very well-known player of the highest level, and that remains the case."

Fiorentina have also been linked with a move for Silva's former PSG and Milan team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Juventus bounces back in style
Story first published: Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 0:20 [IST]
