Thierry Henry closing on return to management again

Bengaluru, April 22: Thierry Henry is reportedly in talks with his former side New York Red Bulls over becoming the club's new manager and it could be announced as early as next week, according to reports.
Despite conquering the Supporters’ Shield last season and advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals, the MLS side have only recorded one win from seven opening matches this term, and manager Chris Armas is set to be replaced by the 41-year-old Frenchman.
The MLS club’s Head of Soccer, Oliver Mintzlaff has reportedly already flown to London to finalise the deal before officially announcing Henry later next week.
New York Red Bulls lost again. Both football & commercial side of Red Bull have given green light to decision to bring Thierry Henry back to NY as head coach. Oliver Mintzlaff (Red Bull head of soccer & sole decision maker) will fly into London next week to finalise a deal— Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) April 21, 2019
Henry has served as assistant manager of the Belgian men's national side but earlier this season made his full-time coaching debut with Monaco. Although the tenure ended with horrible fashion.
A ruinous short reign of just over 100 days at the French side that yielded only four wins from 20 matches leaving them fighting relegation saw him getting replaced by former manager Jardim again.
Henry left the club with the side sitting 19th in Ligue 1 but they have since risen to 16th with only three defeats in their last 11 matches.
The Arsenal legend was widely condemned not only for the results but also for his disgusting man management skills by Monaco player but it looks like his former side is still looking to provide him with another shot to revive his managerial stint.
Henry's appointment will see him returning to MLS after five long years following his retirement with the side in 2014. Henry played four years with the MLS side scoring 51 goals in 122 MLS matches between 2010 and 2014, winning the supporters shield once in 2013.