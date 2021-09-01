Things to know about West Ham United's latest signing Nikola Vlasic

Bengaluru, Sept. 1: West Ham United waited till the end to secure one of their most important signings this summer with the signing of CSKA Moscow talent Nikola Vlasic.
The Hammers have enjoyed a flying start to the new Premier League season, claiming seven points in the first three games. Some of their attacking play involve the likes of Pablo Fornals, Said Benrahma, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio has been exciting to watch. However, with them set to compete in Europe this term, they certainly needed a bigger and better squad than last season. And Vlasic's acquisition clearly indicates that.
One of the best performers in the Russian league over the last couple of seasons, here are a couple of things you need to know about him:
Versatility
The 23-year-old can play in any position across the front. His most preferred position is playing behind the striker. However he has performed as a centre forward, winger on either flank and even as a midfielder for CSKA Moscow showing a great understanding of each role.
Second tenure at Premier League
The West Ham tenure will be his second opportunity in England having played for Everton earlier. He signed for the Merseysiders in the 2017 summer after catching the eye while playing for Hajduk Split. But he did not have much success during his one year stay in England. He made a switch to CSKA Moscow firstly on loan then on a permanent deal in 2019, which completely changed his fortune.
Outstanding numbers for CSKA Moscow
In Russia, he has demonstrated all the potential that the Toffees had seen in him. He bagged 12 goals and five assists in the 2019/20 campaign, and 11 goals and five assists last season. For his impressive display, last year he was named Russian Premier League, Russian Football Union and Footballer of the Year.
Regular in National team
Vlasic has been a regular in the national team since making his debut in 2017. He was part of the Croatia squad also that competed at European Championship 2020. He scored one goal in the tournament as well.