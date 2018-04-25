This has been my best season at United: David de Gea

Bengaluru, April 25: Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has suggested, although personally, that this has been his best season in the United shirt and he and his teammates together must carry the responsibility of getting the title next season and not simply leave it to boss Jose Mourinho.
United have the best win record in-between the top six teams as the Old Trafford side have recently defeated Chelsea, Liverpool and spoiled Manchester City's title-winning party by defeating them on their home ground.
However, still, Jose Mourinho's men have lost the title to arch-rivals City and as of now only settled for a second spot in the league. After crashing out of Champions league as well United now can only win FA Cup this season, where they will face Chelsea in the final.
De Gea said that Mourinho has been key in inspiring those impressive victories and maintained the manager's goal of instilling his winning mentality to the Old Trafford squad, has been fruitful.
But as per De Gea, it is also down to the players and not just Mourinho to oversee improvement and all of them must react next season to clinch a big title. "We've got a great manager," he said. "He's very experienced, he's won everything there is to win in the game.
"What he is really good at is transmitting his winning mentality to the group. However, at the end of the day, it's down to ourselves - the players on the field. It is us who make the saves, create the chances and score the goals. So, as a group, we've got to get that level of consistency and quality throughout the season."
The Spaniard shot-stopper has been named this season in the PFA team of the year for the fifth time and is on course to win the Golden Glove award for most clean sheets.
The 27-year-old who has been at United for seven seasons has been one of United's standout players since his arrival but is on the verge of claiming his first Golden Glove award, the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets in a Premier League campaign.
He has kept 21 clean sheets in all competitions this season, 17 coming in the league, and is now two ahead of Manchester City's Ederson with four games left to play.
And according to De Gea who is expected to be seen in the Spanish shirt in the World Cup in the coming months, this current season has been his best in a United jersey and he is enjoying his personal performance to the fullest before the big tournament.
"Yeah, I'm pretty pleased with my performance. It's been a fairly complete, all round set of performances from me," De Gea said.
"I've felt good, felt fit and in good form physically throughout the season. Let's hope that these last few games to go before the end of the season continue the form, then leading into the World Cup, which is an important time for Spain."
