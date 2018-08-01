Tuchel unconcerned about Cavani’s exit rumors

Goa, August 1: Although a recent survey surprisingly put Edinson Cavani as one of the fan favorites to join Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel is confident that his frontman will stick with the Ligue 1 giants.
A survey conducted in Madrid for who shold replace Cristiano Ronaldoo saw Cavani come second behind Harry Kane.
After the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Cavani was the central striker of PSG, even surpassing the former as the club's all-time top scorer.
Following PSG’s 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid in the International Champions Cup, Tuchel said he hopes Cavani to stay in Paris.
"I think Edinson will stay with us," said Tuchel. "Nobody has told me anything, so I think that he will stay.
"Edinson and I spoke before he left for the World Cup and he showed no interest in leaving."
Uruguay international Cavani has been heavily linked with Real recently. Spanish daily AS even called Real Cavani's "dream destination."
However, it is highly unlikely that Madrid will make a move for 'El Matador’ anytime soon. Madrid have shown keen interest in developing a youthful side, signing three youngsters for the season -- Andriy Lunin, Alvaro Odriozola and Vinicius Jr -- are all below 20 years of age while Marco Asensio, Dani Ceballos and Lucas Vazquez will be an integral part of the team this season. Cavani is 31 right now and will face stiff competition from Karim Benzema.
With the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, both of who were favorites ahead of Cavani to join Real Madrid, also committing to Paris-Saint Germain, Cavani will be in no rush to leave the French capital side.