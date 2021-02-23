Thomas Tuchel wants PSG wonderkid Kays Ruiz-Atil: Things to know about him

Bengaluru, Feb 23: Chelsea splashed out more than £220million on seven new arrivals last summer however as per reports, in the upcoming summer the club will once again back their new boss Thomas Tuchel to continue the squad revamp.
Tuchel would be allowed to put his own stamp of authority on the squad he inherited from Frank Lampard and Paris Saint-Germain youngster Kays Ruiz-Atil's signing is one of the transfer he reportedly is looking at.
Kays Ruiz-Atil's career so far
Ruiz-Atil was signed by Barcelona in the summer of 2009. However, he was later acquired by the youth academy of Paris Saint-Germain in 2015. He signed his first professional contract in 2018 and since then has featured for their development team. But having caught the eye at youth level, he was handed his senior debut by the current Chelsea boss Tuchel last year during PSG's 1-0 defeat to Lens. The youngster continued to compete among the first team members until PSG sacked Tuchel in December, making a further six substitute appearances.
In spite of an interesting period under Tuchel, Ruiz-Atil in recent weeks has not been able to gain much of the trust of Mauricio Pochettino. Since the Argentine manager's appointment, he has mostly spent time with the Under-19s, suggesting that he does not figure in his immediate plans.
Player profile
Atil does his work in the middle of the pitch – primarily as a central midfielder. However, he can also play as a number 10 if required. Some of the scouts of France and Spain have even compared him to Messi due to his technical ability and his vision to find team-mates in the attacking third. However, his stats at the youth level does not endorse him to be a regular goalscorer rather more of a midfield controller.
Transfer links
The 18-year-old is also attracting interest from Barcelona and Manchester City as well ahead of his contract in the French capital expiring this summer. Chelsea youth coach Claude Makelele has reportedly already jetted to Paris for talks over signing him. But it's still early days and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.