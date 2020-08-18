Three best players who will be available for free in the summer of 2021

Bengaluru, Aug 18: As things stand, a host of star players across Europe will be available for nothing in the summer of 2021. There are several high-profile players all over the continent whose current deals run out in the summer of 2021 and unless they sign extensions, they will all be available for free next summer.
In this article, we will name three best players who will run out of contract in 2021 although looking at the plethora of options, we will also make some honourable mentions. Although it is highly likely that some of these players could sign new deals before then but still 2021 could be one of the best years to make free transfers.
1. Gianluigi Donnarumma
One of the best goalkeepers in the world and still only just 21 years of age, Gianluigi Donnarumma has been one of the most coveted footballers in the world in recent times and AC Milan might lose their priced asset in the summer of 2021. With the Rossoneri becoming very much a fallen giant over the last decade, the Italian goalkeeper has every reason to look for bigger things in his career.
Milan will be powerless next summer and could lose one of their best players for free next summer which will certainly hurt them financially. Donnarumma should have no shortage of suitors with top clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid being among long-term admirers of the gifted shot-stopper and in him, they will get a world-class keeper between the sticks for more than a decade. While there are so many top players who will available for free in 2021, the Italian international makes this list thanks to his young age and immense potential.
2. Paul Pogba
Regarded as one of the most talented midfielders in the world, Paul Pogba moved back to his boyhood club Manchester United on a then world record fee of £89.3 million in the summer of 2016. However, the Frenchman could never replicate his form for Juventus at Old Trafford. It has been far from a memorable spell for the World cup winner with France at the red half of Manchester as he has struggled with injuries as well as inconsistency.
The Red Devils have somewhat been able to turn their fortunes during the last season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but Pogba has still not been at his usual best. While the Red Devils will be desperate to tie the 27-year-old down at the club beyond 2021, it will be interesting to see whether Real Madrid launch a bid for him as they are said to be keen to sign him.
3. Lionel Messi
Even at the age of 33, Lionel Messi is still the best footballer in the planet and Barcelona have every reason to worry about with the Argentine superstar's current deal expiring in the summer of 2021. Things have not been ideal for the Blaugrana this season as they saw their rivals Real Madrid clinch the La Liga title while their exit from the Champions League in the hands of Bayern Munich was too humiliating to digest.
Messi is said to be concerned by the way the club is run and could very well end his lifelong association with the Cataln giants next summer. The record six-time Ballon d'Or winner is in the dusk of his career but any club in the world would want to sign the Argentine maestro although his mammoth wages could prove to be a sticking point for most sides.