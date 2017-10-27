Three big stars who didn't make it to FIFA U-17 World Cup final

Bengaluru, October 27: We are approaching the closing stages of the grand footballing event hosted by India. England and Spain will fight each other in the first-ever all-European final of the under-17 FIFA World Cup while Brazil and Mali will fight for the third place.
It has been a brilliant tournament so far but the best thing about this youth World Cup has been the excitement and involvement of the Indian fans during the course of the tournament.
FIFA are pleased with the response they have received from the Indians and as per reports they could be planning another gift for the country in near future in the form of FIFA U-20 World Cup which is a much bigger event.
Let us take a look at three star players of the tournament who have not made it to the final:
Alan (Brazil)
The number ten of Brazil, Alan, has been one of the best players of the tournament. With his small stature and excellent technical abilities, the youngster has a similar style to Philippe Coutinho of the senior team and has attracted plenty of suitors for him already.
Alan has been the brain of the Brazil team and his superb creativity and dribbling skills has been quite impressive. Future looks bright for the youngster from Palmeiras.
Eric Ayiah (Ghana)
Ghana made it to the quarter final of the tournament in some fashion before being ousted by fellow African side Mali and the player who impressed the most for them is their skipper Eric Ayiah. The midfield dynamo looks like a dream all-round midfield in the making.
Ayiah scored three goals in the tournament and has done enough to impress the scouts from clubs like FC Porto, Manchester City and PSG.
Jan-Fiete Arp (Germany)
The 17-year-old Hamburg striker was Germany's captain at the World Cup and is seen as a "super talent" in his homeland.
He was the top scorer for his youth side and scored seven goals in U-17 Euros, also scoring the fastest ever hat-trick in the tournament. The youngster was brilliant for Germany in the World Cup as well having scored five goals in the tournament.