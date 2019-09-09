Three centre-backs Manchester City can sign as Aymeric Laporte cover

Bengaluru, Sep 9: Manchester City's injury woes have started to go worse as after the ACL injury to star ace Leroy Sane ahead of the start of the season, now defender Aymeric Laporte has suffered a big blow with an injury, which is now set to rule him out almost for 3-4 months.
Man City was already lack of options at the back ahead of the season and Pep Guardiola intended to sign a defender after Kompany's exit. They were closing a deal for Maguire but could reach a financial agreement. They went onto the season with three defenders but with a long term injury to Laporte and frequent injuries to Stones as well, the Citizens looks vulnerable at the back.
Although, for the time being, it is understood that defensive mid-Fernandinho now could be slotted into the backline, but the rumour is now that to solve the crisis, Pep will again splurge into the market in January and signing a defender is right now a priority for the Spanish boss.
Here we look at three options who could be looked into by the defending champions:
Nathan Ake
The Dutch defender was rumoured to be on the shortlist in Summer however City did not approach due to his rumoured high asking price. But after the injury, they now come back for the player in January. Moreover, with the player also being left-footed like Laporte, it can be an added advantage. Since leaving Chelsea and joining Bournemouth in 2017, Ake has proved himself as one of the most talented defenders in the Premier League. The 24-year-old would suit Guardiola's system as well as he is comfortable in possession and he likes to carry the ball into midfield.
Milan Skriniar
Considered to be one of the best young defenders in Serie A, Inter Milan will not be ready to part with their star man quite easily however City's financial muscle means, they will look for every opportunity to lure him. Recent reports have suggested that Guardiola has already held personal talks with the player but Inter would only accept a high offer from Manchester City, with the defender being contracted to the Nerazzurri until 2023 after signing a new contract in May. The Slovak professional footballer is one of the best ball-playing defenders in Italy and surely would be similar addition if not upgrade over Laporte.
Toby Alderweireld
Guardiola has recently revealed that his team couldn't afford to bring in a new centre-half during the summer transfer window due to volatile market fees for a defender but Alderweireld now could be a cut-price option in January. The Spurs defender has less than a year remaining on his contract at White Hart Lane so Pochettino might look to sell him in January rather than let him leave for free at the end of the season. The 30-year-old would bring the expected leadership and quality in the backline and may fill the hole left by Kompany.