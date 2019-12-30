Three Championship stars who could earn a January transfer to the Premier League

Bengaluru, Dec. 30: The January transfer window is just a couple of days behind and clubs in the Premier League will already be lining up potential moves. It's a difficult window to do business as topsides rarely let go of players, mid-season.
But there are an array of emerging talents from the Championship that would come handful in this window and here are three top performing players from the league who could attract interest from Premier League in the New Year.
Jarrod Bowen (Hull City)
Jarrod Bowen has been one of the most eye-catching performers in the Championship this term. The 22-year-old scored 22 times for Hull in 46 Championship matches last season, and also picked up four assists. He especially impressed in the second half of the season. He also has a small amount of Premier League experience, playing seven times in the 2016-17 season when Hull were relegated.
Arsenal targeted him earlier in the Summer but a deal could not materialise. But the winger this season too has continued his form and currently has 16 goals along with five assists showcasing his ability to get a call from the top-tier side. His current contract is up in the Summer although Hull have the option to trigger the one-year extension of his deal. But with the player seemingly interested in moving to Premier League it is just a matter of time before he makes a jump to the first division. Arsenal, Tottenham, Leicester, Burnley, Aston Villa and Sheffield United all reportedly have shown interest in him.
Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United)
Leeds United are again pushing for promotion this season and Phillips just like last season has been instrumental to their start. Primarily a defensive midfielder but the English international so far has proved to be the perfect link between defence and attack, setting up goals and covering the backline. Leeds will surely be aspiring to keep him at Elland Road during the January transfer window.
The Whites are in a strong position under Marcelo Bielsa, sitting top-of-the-table. Having signed a new contract at the club, he is fully committed to getting Leeds back to the Premier League. But in case they fail to do so this time again or their odds of making it to Premier League somehow fades away, surely the Whites will struggle to keep hold of the 24-year-old.
He, however, would command a heavy fee as reportedly Leeds were reported to have turned down a £27m bid from Spurs in the summer. His price could reach as much as £40m with Arsenal, Manchester United and Aston Villa all linked.
Ben White (Leeds United)
He is another Leeds United player who has been attracting serious interest from several Premier League sides.
The English defender so far has been the best player in the defensive third in the Championship and he is one of the main reasons why Marco Bielsa's team have the best defensive record in the Championship this season. Hence, it is natural that he is getting the attraction.
However, his situation is tricky compared to others. He is in Championship on a full season loan from Brighton who clearly would not look to sell him mid-season. Chelsea reportedly have been pushing for a move for the player with a £25million bid while Liverpool too reportedly have shown interest in him.
As of now, it will be tough for both sides to manage a deal mid-way as the player is unlikely to move away before promoting his side to PL next season. However, if any big offers arrive the situation may change.