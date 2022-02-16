Three clubs chasing AC Milan star attacker

Bengaluru, February 16: As per reports in Spain, versatile AC Milan forward Rafael Leao is being watched by a host of clubs across Europe following his sensational run of form for the Rossoneri.
The 22-year-old has been a pivotal player for AC Milan since his move to San Siro from French side Lille back in 2019. He has been one of the key factors behind the resurrection of the Italian giants and his strike against Sampdoria this weekend, assisted by his goalkeeper, sent the Rossoneri top of the Serie A table.
The
Portuguese
international,
who
can
play
across
the
front
three,
has
been
mentioned
as
a
target
of
several
top
clubs
across
the
continent
including
teams
from
the
Premier
League.
Here,
we
will
take
a
look
at
three
clubs
that
have
registered
their
interest
in
the
forward.
Manchester United
Manchester United are believed to be keen on bolstering their attack in the summer as they also look for their next manager who will take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick. Leao has been linked with Manchester United in the past and they have a brilliant relationship with the player's agent Jorge Mendes.
The
Portuguese
international,
thanks
to
his
versatility,
would
be
a
brilliant
addition
to
the
Red
Devils
and
could
be
a
long-term
project
at
Old
Trafford.
In
the
long
run,
Leao
could
prove
to
be
a
brilliant
replacement
for
his
compatriot
Cristiano
Ronaldo.
Newcastle United
Newcastle United, funded by their mega-rich new owners, broke the bank in January to bolster their squad and they are expected to continue with their spending spree in the summer. Eddie Howe's side has shown encouraging signs and should be able to stave off relegation at the end of the season.
Leao
has
been
mentioned
as
a
target
of
the
Magpies
and
he
could
certainly
become
the
main
man
at
St.
James' Park
for
many
years
to
come
if
he
makes
his
move
to
the
northeast
of
England.
Arsenal
Arsenal will have to completely rebuild their attack in the summer. They already parted ways with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January as the Gabon international moved to Barcelona on a free transfer while both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah look resigned to leave the Emirates with their contracts set for expiry. Leao has been linked with a move to the north London club and he could prove to be a brilliant acquisition by Mikel Arteta's side.