Three clubs chasing AC Milan star attacker

Three clubs chasing AC Milan star attacker
Bengaluru, February 16: As per reports in Spain, versatile AC Milan forward Rafael Leao is being watched by a host of clubs across Europe following his sensational run of form for the Rossoneri.

The 22-year-old has been a pivotal player for AC Milan since his move to San Siro from French side Lille back in 2019. He has been one of the key factors behind the resurrection of the Italian giants and his strike against Sampdoria this weekend, assisted by his goalkeeper, sent the Rossoneri top of the Serie A table.

The Portuguese international, who can play across the front three, has been mentioned as a target of several top clubs across the continent including teams from the Premier League. Here, we will take a look at three clubs that have registered their interest in the forward.

Manchester United

Manchester United are believed to be keen on bolstering their attack in the summer as they also look for their next manager who will take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick. Leao has been linked with Manchester United in the past and they have a brilliant relationship with the player's agent Jorge Mendes.

The Portuguese international, thanks to his versatility, would be a brilliant addition to the Red Devils and could be a long-term project at Old Trafford. In the long run, Leao could prove to be a brilliant replacement for his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo.

Newcastle United

Newcastle United, funded by their mega-rich new owners, broke the bank in January to bolster their squad and they are expected to continue with their spending spree in the summer. Eddie Howe's side has shown encouraging signs and should be able to stave off relegation at the end of the season.

Leao has been mentioned as a target of the Magpies and he could certainly become the main man at St. James' Park for many years to come if he makes his move to the northeast of England.

Arsenal

Arsenal will have to completely rebuild their attack in the summer. They already parted ways with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January as the Gabon international moved to Barcelona on a free transfer while both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah look resigned to leave the Emirates with their contracts set for expiry. Leao has been linked with a move to the north London club and he could prove to be a brilliant acquisition by Mikel Arteta's side.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 15:49 [IST]
