Three clubs chasing Christopher Nkunku

Bengaluru, June 9: Christopher Nkunku had a sensational season for RB Leipzig last time out which is why it's hardly surprising to see that he is one of the most coveted players ahead of the summer transfer window.
The French international scored 35 goals and provided 20 assists in 51 games for RB Leipzig last season. His incredible performances in Leipzig colours saw him getting awarded the Bundesliga Player of the Season as well ahead of Robert Lewandowski.
Nkunku has featured a total of 135 times for Leipzig to date since his move from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019. He has scored a total of 47 goals in the process while also creating 47 more for his teammates.
In this article, we will take a look at three clubs chasing the signature of the 24-year-old.
Manchester United
Manchester United have been credited with a strong interest in Nkunku following such a spectacular season from the Frenchman. The Red Devils would benefit from having a versatile and dynamic forward like Nkunku who can make plenty of impact by both scorings and creating for his teammates.
Liverpool have had one of the best attacks in world football recently, but they are set to lose Sadio Mane this summer. Mane is a player almost impossible to replace but Liverpool have that daunting task in their hands. And Nkunku seems to have what it takes to become a brilliant successor to the Africa Cup of Nations winner.