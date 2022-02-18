Three clubs in the race for Ajax star

Kolkata, February 18: Ajax winger Antony has been strongly linked with a big move away from Ajax following his exploits for the Dutch giants.
The 21-year-old has been excellent for Erik ten Hag's side this campaign having scored 11 times in 25 games across all competitions.
The left-footed right winger earned his first senior call-up in October and already has seven caps to his name. Heavily linked with an exit from Johan Cruijff ArenA, let us take a look a three biggest suitors of the former Sao Paulo man.
Liverpool
Liverpool have been credited with an interest in the promising young attacker and reportedly view him as a potential long-term successor of Mohamed Salah. However, with Salah still at the peak of his powers and still only 29 years of age, Antony might have to wait for his chances if he moves to Anfield. Liverpool look well-stacked up front and unless they sanction an exit for either Salah or Mane, Antony moving to Merseyside looks unlikely. Jurgen Klopp already has wonderkid Harvey Elliott to call upon who is more natural on the right flank, a position where Antony excels.
Manchester United
While Antony might struggle to become a first-team regular at Liverpool, he could be a key player if he moves to the Reds' biggest rivals Manchester United. The Red Devils need to shore up their forward line in the summer and the situation of Mason Greenwood has put them in a difficult position. Edinson Cavani is expected to depart in the summer with his contract expiry and Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata are both likely to follow the Uruguayan international. Antony would be a brilliant addition to the Manchester United that has often struggled to break down opponent defences. The Red Devils could have a big advantage to land the Brazilian international if they appoint Erik ten Hag as their next manager.
Chelsea
Chelsea have a wealth of options in the attacking third that any manager could get spoilt for choices. Thomas Tuchel has regularly rotated his squad giving opportunities to everyone but has struggled for consistent output from his attackers. It is understood that the Blues could be looking to refresh their attacking ranks in the summer and Antony is a player high on their wish-list. The 21-year-old is tipped to replace Hakim Ziyech at Stamford Bridge having also replaced him at Ajax in the past.