Three clubs in the race for England international

Bengaluru, June 9: Ben White was one of the most in-demand players in the transfer market last summer but no club met his lofty price tag set by Brighton and Hove Albion as there were still doubts whether he could handle the Premier League or not.
The young ball-playing defender passed that test with flying colours as his debut season in the Premier League was pretty impressive. It is needless to say that the 23-year-old finds his stock much higher this summer and deservedly so.
White was rewarded for his excellent run of form by replacing the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold in England's final 26-man squad for Euro 2020 and a good tournament could mean that his stock shoots further up.
White remains one of the most discussed names in the transfer market this time too and it is understood that the Seagulls have slapped a £50 million price tag on the 23-year-old but are still struggling to fend off interest.
Here, we will take a look at three clubs interested in the signature of the central defender.
Manchester United
Manchester United recruiting a top-class centre-back has been long overdue. The Red Devils desperately need a new central defender to pair up with skipper Harry Maguire at the heart of the defence.
Victor Lindelöf and Eric Bailly have both had issues with inconsistency and lack of fitness, which cost the club dearly. Failing to recruit a new centre-back as an upgrade on the duo would mean that the 20-time champions of England stay behind their rivals in terms of quality. And, it is believed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has set his sights on White as his priority target.
Arsenal
Arsenal is in dire need of quality in almost every position across the pitch and their defence is not an exception. Ben White could prove to be the cornerstone of the Arsenal defence for many years to come if the Gunners can land him from Brighton this summer but meeting his £50 million is likely to be difficult for Mikel Arteta's side considering their financial situation.
The Gunners will have no shortage of options at the heart of the defence despite the imminent departure of David Luiz but there is not enough quality in that defence to propel the Gunners back to where they used to belong and a player of White's calibre can change that.
Liverpool
Liverpool has already made their first move of the summer in the form of Ibrahima Konate splashing a fee of around £36 million for the services of the French man mountain. The Reds saw their whole squad, especially defence, being stretched by injuries over the course of the last season and it played a decisive role in their fortunes as the Reds finished the season with nothing to show for it.
With Konate's signing, the Reds now have plenty of options at the heart of the defence but are still being heavily linked with a move for White which is pretty surprising.