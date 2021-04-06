Three clubs interested in Barcelona outcast

Kolkata, April 6: Expectations were high from Ousmane Dembele when the Frenchman made his big move from Borussia Dortmund to FC Barcelona, but the move has not quite worked for the Catalans. and the World Cup-winner has struggled to keep himself fit.
After four injury-stricken years at Camp Nou and Barcelona enduring a difficult last couple of seasons, it is presumed that they are finally looking to cut their losses on the 23-year-old and there is no shortage of interest for his services.
Here, we look at three clubs who are reportedly looking to take a chance on the gifted attacker.
Manchester United
A club who are desperately craving for quality on the flanks for a long time now, United are long-term admirers of Dembele and have been linked with him for years now. Dembele certainly has the talent to become a world beater and even if the deal would be somewhat a gamble, the prize is really big if it pays off as the 23-year-old can take the club to the next level.
Juventus
Juventus always emerge as one of the suitors every time a star player looks for a new club and in case of Dembele, it is not an exception. The Old Lady are also long admirers of the technically gifted wideman and are believed to be one of the clubs who have expressed their interest in the Frenchman.
Liverpool
Following their historic last season with the club breaking their 30-year long drought for the League title, this has been a really disappointing season for Liverpool. Injuries have played a big role in the Reds' dip in fortunes. It is believed that Jurgen Klopp is looking for another Diogo Jota-esque signing and Dembele fits the bill perfectly.