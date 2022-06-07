Three clubs interested in signing Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic

Bengaluru,
June
7:
Chelsea
star
Christian
Pulisic's
future
has
been
cast
into
doubt
as
according
to
some
rumours,
the
former
Borussia
Dortmund
star
is
attracting
interest
from
some
of
the
top
European
giants.
The 23-year-old has failed to manage the anticipation surrounding his arrival from Germany in 2019, seeing his playing time limited as a result. Although fitness issues also have played a major part in his downturn however Tuchel also has not put complete faith in him either to lead the attack.
The US international has been frustrated by his lack of starts under Thomas Tuchel and recently has suggested that he wishes to compete more regularly in the first team.
He now has been touted as one of the four attackers most likely to leave west London this summer and these three sides have been credited with an interest:
1. Liverpool
The Reds have been linked with a number of players as they search for a replacement for Sadio Mane and Pulisic is one of them. Prior to signing for Chelsea, the versatile attacker was strongly linked with a move to Anfield. However, the move didn’t happen as Klopp was unable to provide Pulisic with first-team assurances.
Now
if
recent
reports
are
to
be
believed,
the
Merseyside
giants
are
keeping
a
close
eye
on
his
development
and
could
attempt
a
transfer.
However,
a
deal
looks
unlikely
as
Tuchel
may
not
consider
selling
his
prized
assets
to
their
rivals
until
a
significant
amount
is
promised.
2. Juventus
Juventus were credited with an interest in Pulisic last January and as per rumours, they could return with an offer again this summer. Juventus are said to be looking at reinforcements across the pitch and signing a versatile winger is one of their top priorities. They are looking for a direct replacement for Paolo Dybala and considering Pulisic's young age and playing profile, interest in him completely makes sense.
3. AC Milan
Another Serie A giant who are also keeping a close eye on the USNMT captain. The Red Half of Milan are headstrong in improving the squad further after their league title win and the Chelsea star is reportedly one of their preferred options. The club although are not short of options in the wing, however, there's no doubt that he would be an upgrade over Brahim Diaz or Alexis Saelemaekers.