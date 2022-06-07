Football
Three clubs interested in signing Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic

By

Bengaluru, June 7: Chelsea star Christian Pulisic's future has been cast into doubt as according to some rumours, the former Borussia Dortmund star is attracting interest from some of the top European giants.

The 23-year-old has failed to manage the anticipation surrounding his arrival from Germany in 2019, seeing his playing time limited as a result. Although fitness issues also have played a major part in his downturn however Tuchel also has not put complete faith in him either to lead the attack.

The US international has been frustrated by his lack of starts under Thomas Tuchel and recently has suggested that he wishes to compete more regularly in the first team.

He now has been touted as one of the four attackers most likely to leave west London this summer and these three sides have been credited with an interest:

1. Liverpool

The Reds have been linked with a number of players as they search for a replacement for Sadio Mane and Pulisic is one of them. Prior to signing for Chelsea, the versatile attacker was strongly linked with a move to Anfield. However, the move didn’t happen as Klopp was unable to provide Pulisic with first-team assurances.

Now if recent reports are to be believed, the Merseyside giants are keeping a close eye on his development and could attempt a transfer. However, a deal looks unlikely as Tuchel may not consider selling his prized assets to their rivals until a significant amount is promised.

2. Juventus

Juventus were credited with an interest in Pulisic last January and as per rumours, they could return with an offer again this summer. Juventus are said to be looking at reinforcements across the pitch and signing a versatile winger is one of their top priorities. They are looking for a direct replacement for Paolo Dybala and considering Pulisic's young age and playing profile, interest in him completely makes sense.

3. AC Milan

Another Serie A giant who are also keeping a close eye on the USNMT captain. The Red Half of Milan are headstrong in improving the squad further after their league title win and the Chelsea star is reportedly one of their preferred options. The club although are not short of options in the wing, however, there's no doubt that he would be an upgrade over Brahim Diaz or Alexis Saelemaekers.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 16:41 [IST]
