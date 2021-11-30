Three clubs linked with Barcelona midfield wizard

Kolkata, November 30: Barcelona have reportedly slapped an asking price of €70 million on midfielder Frenkie de Jong amid interest from a host of clubs across Europe.
As per rumours in Spain, the Catalan club is seriously considering the possibility of off-loading De Jong in order to generate funds for transfers.
The Dutch midfield maestro is in his third full season with the Blaugrana, but is yet to showcase his true level. There has been glimpses of his undisputed quality, especially in the last season but he is yet to win over large sections of supporters.
There have also been reports of club president Joan Laporta himself not being convinced by the 24-year-old and having identified him among the Catalans' best sellable assets in order to reshape the squad.
There is no shortage of interest in the midfielder and here, here we look at three clubs who have registered their interest in the Dutchman.
Manchester United
United are enduring a difficult season this time out and have also parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bringing Ralf Rangnick in as the interim manager. One of the key reasons behind the poor run of form of the Red Devils is their lack of quality and consistency in the middle of the park. De Jong has been reported as a target of the Red Devils and it is needless to say that he will improve the Manchester United midfield by some distance.
Manchester City
City are rich with both quality as well as depth in the middle of the park, but the potential availability of De Jong has reportedly alerted the Cityzens too. De Jong has all the attributes to become an instant success under Pep Guardiola and a move to Manchester City therefore would be a perfect move for the Dutchman. With Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan in their thirties and Fernandinho in the twilight of his career, the Premier League champions could do with future-proofing their midfield and De Jong would be a dream addition to their side.
Chelsea
Chelsea hare believed to have already entered negotiations with Barcelona regarding a move for De Jong with the Catalan club themselves eyeing a move for Chelsea star Christian Pulisic. A swap deal could very well be on the cards and it would be a good deal from the perspective of the Blues. With De Jong, their midfield could reach the next level while they already have plenty of options in the wide areas and Pulisic's departure is unlikely to hit them too hard.