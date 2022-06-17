Three clubs linked with Bayern Munich star

Kolkata, June 17: One of the biggest names reportedly available in the transfer market at the moment is Bayern Munich star striker Robert Lewandowski.
The
Polish
international
has
made
it
clear
that
he
does
not
want
to
remain
at
the
Allianz
Arena
next
season.
With his contract expiring in a year, Bayern hardly have an option but to sell their key man.
The
33-year-old
has
been
arguably
the
best
striker
in
the
world
over
the
last
few
seasons
which
is
why
he
is
still
very
much
wanted
even
at
33.
Here, we look at three clubs interested in the Polish superstar who scored 50 goals in 46 gamed last season.
Barcelona
Barcelona are reportedly leading the race for the signature of the former Borussia Dortmund striker. However, due to their financial situation, the Catalan giants might not be able to bring the experienced attacker to Camp Nou. The Blaugrana have to balance their books in order to sign Lewandowski and have plenty of tike to do that with the player keen on a move to the Spanish side.
Manchester United
Manchester United are reportedly in the search for a new number nine having struggled for goals last season. And, they have been credited with interest in Lewandowski. They seemed to be over reliant on the shoulders of veteran Cristiano Ronaldo. Even at the dusk of his career, Lewandowski is arguably the best in the business and can create a deadly combination with Ronaldo up front.
Chelsea
Chelsea have had a poor luck with strikers for a long time now and their striker curse seems to be never-ending. Neither Romelu Lukaku nor Timo Werner managed to impress last campaign and both could be moved this summer as per reports. Amid the striker crisis, the Blues have been sensationally linked with a move for Lewandowski.