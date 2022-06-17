Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Three clubs linked with Bayern Munich star

By
Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski is a hot transfer target.

Kolkata, June 17: One of the biggest names reportedly available in the transfer market at the moment is Bayern Munich star striker Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish international has made it clear that he does not want to remain at the Allianz Arena next season.

With his contract expiring in a year, Bayern hardly have an option but to sell their key man.

The 33-year-old has been arguably the best striker in the world over the last few seasons which is why he is still very much wanted even at 33.

Here, we look at three clubs interested in the Polish superstar who scored 50 goals in 46 gamed last season.

Barcelona

Barcelona are reportedly leading the race for the signature of the former Borussia Dortmund striker. However, due to their financial situation, the Catalan giants might not be able to bring the experienced attacker to Camp Nou. The Blaugrana have to balance their books in order to sign Lewandowski and have plenty of tike to do that with the player keen on a move to the Spanish side.

Manchester United

Manchester United are reportedly in the search for a new number nine having struggled for goals last season. And, they have been credited with interest in Lewandowski. They seemed to be over reliant on the shoulders of veteran Cristiano Ronaldo. Even at the dusk of his career, Lewandowski is arguably the best in the business and can create a deadly combination with Ronaldo up front.

Chelsea

Chelsea have had a poor luck with strikers for a long time now and their striker curse seems to be never-ending. Neither Romelu Lukaku nor Timo Werner managed to impress last campaign and both could be moved this summer as per reports. Amid the striker crisis, the Blues have been sensationally linked with a move for Lewandowski.

Comments

MORE ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Warriors clinch NBA title
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, June 17, 2022, 9:32 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 17, 2022
LA LIGA
+ More

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments