Three clubs linked with Crystal Palace wonderkid Michael Olise

Bengaluru, February 25: South London club Crystal Palace face the prospect of losing Michael Olise just a year after acquiring his services from Championship side Reading.
The 20-year-old has reportedly caught the attention of several top clubs across Europe following his excellent displays for the Eagles in such a short span of time.
The Frenchman has played just 832 minutes for Patrick Vieira's side across all competitions having already scored four goals and provided six assists.
The youngster is capable of playing either as a number ten or on either flank and his ball control, dribbling, technique and range of passing have all been impressive.
Crystal Palace definitely pulled off a coup by beating a number of big Premier League and European clubs to sign him from Reading in an £8 million deal in July. However, it will be interesting to see if they can retain the wonderkid beyond the summer.
Here we take a look at three clubs said to be interested in the French under-18 international:
Arsenal
Arsenal already have a very young core group of players but need to add more strength and depth to their ranks in the summer. The Gunners are believed to have been highly impressed with the 20-year-old and could be preparing a move in the summer.
The youngster would definitely add a lot of quality to Mikel Arteta's side if he makes a switch to the Emirates in the summer.
Chelsea
Chelsea have plenty of depth as well as quality in Olise's position but the Blues are still believed to be keen on moving for the 20-year-old who previously used to be in their youth ranks.
It could mean Thomas Tuchel might be looking to sell players in the attacking midfield position as his side are already stacked in that area of the pitch.
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich always look for promising talents to bolster their squad and are said to be huge admirers of the Frenchman.
The Bavarian giants have quality players in Olise's position in the likes of Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane but could lose Gnabry soon. A move to the Allianz Arena would certainly be massively appealing for the youngster.