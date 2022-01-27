Three clubs linked with Leeds United star

Kolkata, January 27: As per rumours in England, Leeds United could be willing to part ways with their star midfielder Kalvin Phillips but only for the right price.
The Whites have endured a difficult season so far and it is understood that Marcelo Bielsa is looking to rebuild his squad.
Phillips has been chased by some of the biggest clubs in Europe in recent times and is reportedly also looking for a club who can offer him champions League football.
From Phillips' point of view, a move to a bigger club is absolute necessity considering the fact that he is already 26 years of age and has spent the entirety of his footballing career at his boyhood club.
Here, we look at three clubs who are said to be interested in the dynamic midfieder.
Liverpool
Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for Phillips and it looks like a deal ideal for both parties. The England international is tailor made for Jurgen Klopp's high pressing system and he is still quite young. Liverpool have shown a tendency of recruiting Premier League proven players in recent times and it has worked wonders for the Reds. Phillips is a hard-working and dynamic midfielder and could significantly boost the Liverpool midfield.
Manchester United
One does not need to be a football pundit to realize that Manchester United desperately need reinforcements in the middle of the park. Both Fred and Scott McTominay have been inconsistent in the middle of the park while Nemanja Matic looks like a shadow of his former self. The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move for Phillips but a major issue in this deal will be the rivalry between Leeds United and Manchester United although the 20 time English champions have formerly raided the Whites for some of their greatest players like Eric Cantona and Rio Ferdinand.
Real Madrid
Real Madrid have been linked with a move for the 26-year-old in recent weeks and it is believed that Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti is himself pushing for the deal. The former Everton boss is said to be a huge admirer of the midfield dynamo and wants him as a successor of ageing duo of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. It is also reported that Phillips would definitely be interested in making the move to the Spanish capital club.