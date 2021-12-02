Three clubs linked with Liverpool defender

Kolkata, December 2: Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips has been strongly linked with an exit from Anfield in recent weeks and a host of clubs are reportedly chasing his signature.
The 24-year-old is reportedly attracting interest from a number of clubs in the Premier League and the Reds are also believed to be more than happy to cash him in at the right price.
After enjoying his true professional breakthrough during Liverpool’s injury-ravaged campaign last season, Phillips has fallen completely out of favour at Anfield this term. With Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip both returning to full fitness and the club bringing in Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, the Englishman has found it difficult to gain regular game-time.
Even Joe Gomez has found it difficult to get playing time and therefore, the Reds are unlikely to mind selling him.
Here, we take a look at three clubs interested in the centre-back.
Leeds United
Leeds United are having an underwhelming season this time out having shipped too many goals in the process. The Whites lack both quality as well as depth at the heart of the defence with just Diego Llorente, Pascal Struijk, Robin Koch and skipper Liam Cooper in their ranks. A no nonsense defender like Phillips can significantly benefit Marcelo Bielsa's side and the Whites have already been linked with a move for the 24-year-old.
Burnley
Burnley have been credited with long-term interest in Phillips and made several failed attempts to sign the defender in the past. The Clarets were desperate to bring the 24-year-old to Turf Moor in the summer and are reportedly looking to make another attempt to sign him in January. With James Tarkowski's future at the club uncertain with his contract et to expire in the summer, Phillips has reportedly been identified as an ideal replacement of the England international.
West Ham United
West Ham United are reportedly leading the chase for Phillips with David Moyes being a huge admirer of the centre-back. The Hammers are having a fantastic season this time around but have already seen their key defender Angelo Ogbonna ruled out for a majority of the campaign and the Liverpool defender is being eyed as the direct replacement of the Italian international.