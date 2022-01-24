Football
Three clubs linked with Liverpool defender Nat Phillips over a January transfer

By

Bengaluru, Jan. 24: Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season with Liverpool last term following Liverpool's massive injury in the backline last season.

In the absence of the injured Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip he proved himself to be capable of producing in the Premier League and was one of the big reasons behind their top-four finish. His displays last season were rewarded with a new four-year deal at Anfield but he is now the fifth choice defender in the side.

He is yet to play in the Premier League this season, starting once in the Champions League and making one substitute appearance each in the European competition and the Carabao Cup. As a result, the player is now reportedly pushing for a move in January and a host of clubs are reportedly waiting in line for his signature. Liverpool have reportedly received two bids for him in January but the club have held him out for a fee of around £15m.

With just more than one week of transfer window remains, these are three clubs that could offer the defender an escape route:

1. Watford

The Hornets are reportedly one of the sides that have made an offer for the centre-back. The Bolton-born ace has reportedly been requested as a Watford target by manager Ranieri to help their fight against relegation. The move perfectly fits the bill for the 24-year-old as it would provide guaranteed first-team football for the former. But it remains to be seen if he agrees on joining a relegation battling side at this stage.

2. West Ham United

The Hammers are reportedly another side making an offer for Phillips. Moyes is reportedly a strong admirer of the defender and wants to include him as a replacement for ageing Angelo Ogbonna. At London, he may not immediately slot into the first team lineup with Zouma, Dawson and Diop already establishing themselves in the first team. But there's no doubt he would get more first-team minutes over there.

3. PSV Eindhoven

The Dutch giants have also reportedly contacted Liverpool with a loan deal approach. The league leaders are reportedly looking for a defender who can be a good option for squad strength. The move could provide him with another great experience however the game-time could also be limited.

Story first published: Monday, January 24, 2022, 11:08 [IST]
