Three clubs linked with Manchester United outcast

Kolkata, December 14: As per rumours in England, Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial is desperately looking for an exit from Old Trafford seeing his gametime getting pretty limited.
The Frenchman has been on the pitch just 359 minutes for the Red Devils this season having found the back of the net just once.
It is believed that United are more than happy to let the 26-year-old depart the club who has failed to live up to the hype that surrounded his £36 million 2015 transfer.
Despite his dip in form over the years, Martial still remains highly coveted across Europe as per reports and there are a number of top clubs monitoring his situation.
Here, we look at three clubs who are reportedly interested in the services of the former AS Monaco star.
Newcastle United
Following their mega takeover, Newcastle have been linked with a host of players across the continent, especially with those high-profile players who have fallen out of favour at their respective clubs such as Aaron Ramsey, Phillippe Coutinho and Eden Hazard. Martial is another such name who has reportedly been identified by the Magpies as a potential target. The fact that that the Frenchman is still only 26 years of age and is already well accustomed to in the Premier League, makes him a suitable target for the club.
Juventus
Juventus have long been an admirer of Martial and despite the fact that the player's stock has significantly fallen in recent times, the Old Lady are still believed to be hopeful that the forward can still realise his true potential. The Turin giants are struggling this campaign and are in desperate need of firepower up front and reportedly believe that Martial can provide that. Juventus have been criticized of late for their poor transfer activity and must ensure that Martial does not end up in their long list of recent flops.
Barcelona
The Catalans have seen their downfall continuing this season and are in dire need of reinforcements if they aspire to revive their status as European elites. The Blaugrana are reportedly looking to explore the transfer market in order to bolster their squad, especially in the attacking department and are currently believed to be the frontrunners for Martial. The very reason why Barcelona have fallen so much over the past few years is their poor transfer activity. Almost each of their high-profile signings have falied in recent times and they must ensure that Martial does not end up in that list of flops. The Frenchman can potentially reignite his career at Camp Nou but going by his recent form, it does not look too much likely.