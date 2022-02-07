Three clubs linked with Manchester United star Edinson Cavani over a Summer move

Bengaluru, Feb. 7: Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani could be a busy man in the summer with the Uruguay international is reportedly attracting interest from at least three clubs.
The 34-year-old will be out of contract in the summer and he is sure to leave the club as a free agent. Cavani planned to move back to South America last summer, only for United to tempt him into staying for a second year.
He was linked over a move in the January window also. Barcelona reportedly approached the player over a loan move which was declined by the club. It has now been declared that he will see out his full contract making him a lucrative free agent.
Cavani made quite an impression during his first season at the club, racking up ten league goals and helping the Red Devils finish the season in second place. He although has lost his first-team spot to Ronaldo this term but he still remains an important member of the side.
Unsurprisingly such an impressive display has alerted a lot of clubs. However, with the former PSG star intending of moving to South America, quite a lot of clubs from the Argentine Primera League and Brasileiro Serie A are believed to be gearing up offers for him.
As per rumours, these are the three clubs that are circling around him as of now:
1. Boca Juniors
The Argentine side were the favourite to sign him up last summer. Cavani is believed to be a fan of the Argentine giants and it is understood that he is still keen on completing his lifelong dream of playing for Diego Maradona’s former club next season. The Latin American side reportedly are aware of it and could return with an offer next summer.
2. River Plate
Another Argentine giant who hold a strong interest in him. River Plate had inquired about a loan move this month but the approach was declined by United. But they are likely to come back with fresh terms next summer. The Latin American club will lose star striker Julian Alvarez next summer who signed for City. But they could put the finances in place to tempt Cavani.
3. Corinthians
The Brazilian club's president recently has admitted that the club made an enquiry to try and lure the Manchester United striker in January. The interest was duly rebuffed. But he has also admitted they are likely to make another approach over the summer. So it remains to be seen how their effort shapes up.