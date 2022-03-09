Three clubs that are actively tracking Middlesbrough youngster Djed Spence

Bengaluru, March 9: Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence, currently, on loan at Nottingham Forest is reportedly being tracked by as many as twelve European clubs.
The 21-year-old has been sensational this season and unsurprisingly his form has drawn vast interest. He has made the right wing-back spot his own at Forest and he is improving with each appearance he makes.
He is well suited to the wing-back role and has looked comfortable in the forward positions. He is pretty quick and loves to take on opposition defenders, making him quite an asset for any team trying to play on the front.
Spence has a contract with Middlesbrough until 2024 and earlier in the January window it was understood that he could be available for a fee of around €10-15m. But with interest growing at unprecedented levels, the Championship outfit could certainly increase the price tag. However, that too should be feasible for most of the sides.
As per rumours, in total, seven Premier League clubs are said to be looking into a summer move for Spence, with two Spanish clubs and three German clubs also in the running. However, it is understood that these three clubs have so far made progress for the England international-
Tottenham Hotspur
The North London club are reportedly the front-runner for Spence as Antonio Conte remains keen on solving his right wing-back issue. Spurs' current options, Matt Doherty and Emerson Royal have failed to convince Conte. Hence he has been searching for a new option in the market. Spurs have reportedly been impressed with the 21-year-old's profile as a wing-back and they are likely to make an offer soon.
Arsenal
Another North London side who are also interested in him. The Gunners were linked with him in the January transfer window but a move could not materialize. Arteta has a solid option the right-back with Tomiyasu however his deputy Cedric Soares could leave the club next summer. Arsenal as a result are reportedly targeting the youngster as his replacement.
Bayern Munich
The German giants reportedly have also entered the race for Spence and are ready to rival widespread interest from Premier League clubs. Recently Bayern have made a couple of young signings from England a key part of their recruitment strategies. As per reports, they are now actively scouting Spence and a move could be expected in the summer.