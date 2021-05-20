Three clubs that are linked with Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita

Bengaluru, May 20: Liverpool are expected to have a busy transfer window this summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to offload some of the deadwood. One of the leading names that could depart from the lot is Naby Keita. The Guinean midfielder joined the club from RB Leipzig back in 2018 for £52.75million, however is yet to live up to the expectations.
Klopp plunged the cash for the Leipzig midfielder hoping that he could be a direct answer to Coutinho's departure. But with a string of injuries and inconsistency, the 25-year-old has made only a handful of Premier League starts over the course of his three seasons on Merseyside.
The 25-year-old is now behind Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Georginio Wijnaldum and Curtis Jones in the pecking order for a place in midfield. He has failed to make any of Jurgen Klopp’s last three matchday squads, despite there being no news of a fresh fitness concern. And his absence from the first-team set-up has only fuelled talk of an imminent exit.
It is understood that the Reds could cash in on him this summer to generate more funds to invest in the squad. Although, it would need to be a sizeable offer to let him leave. As per rumours, as many as three clubs have already shown interest in him and below are those three sides:
1. Atletico Madrid
The Spanish giants are set for a year of transition in midfield, with Saul Niguez and Geoffrey Kondogbia both attracting transfer interest, while Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira will end his loan spell at the end of the season. There is also doubt over the future of Mexico international Hector Herrera. For these reasons, Simeone reportedly is eying midfield addition and Naby Keita is reportedly one of his preferred choices.
2. Leicester City
Brendan Rodgers too reportedly is an admirer of the 26-year-old and keeping a close eye on the situation. The Foxes could achieve one of the most impressive seasons in the club’s history if they secure a Champions League qualification spot following their maiden FA Cup win. But to continue the momentum they need more quality in the middle and signing someone like Keita could provide them with that extra edge. Moving to Leicester would represent a good opportunity for Keita to revive his flagging career. He could play alongside Tielemans and also help to reduce the creative burden on James Maddison.
3. Crystal Palace
One of the most surprising names on the list, but the Premier League minnows also have reportedly enquired about the midfielder. The Eagles are likely to have a complete overhaul of the side along with the manager and signing someone like Keita could deliver a big message. Frank Lampard is likely to be the next Palace manager and he could be a big factor in this chase.