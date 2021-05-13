Three clubs that should keep a close eye on Tammy Abraham transfer

Bengaluru, May 13: Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham could look for a new club this summer after failing to nail down a regular place in the side, as per the latest rumours. The English forward broke into the first-team squad last season and was the top scorer of the side.
However, following the arrival the Timo Werner last summer, he has had to mostly settle for a place on the bench and following Frank Lampard's that has not changed under Tuchel either.
The England international has scored 12 goals across all competitions this term. But with Thomas Tuchel disregarding him in recent times, a move away from Stamford Bridge could be on the cards.
Here are the three clubs that could keep a close eye on his situation:
1. Wolves
Wolves are yet to be recovered following the injury of their talisman Raul Jimenez last November. Since making a return to Premier League, this looks to be their worst campaign and their goal drought appears to be one of the big reasons. January loan signing Willian Jose or record summer signing Fabio Silva really has struggled to match the standard in his absence.
Now with Jimenez still doubtful for an early return ahead of the next campaign, Nuno apparently wants a forward. Tammy in this regard could be an excellent addition. The Chelsea forward is a typical number 9 and could perfectly fit with the counter-attacking system.
2. West Ham
Although Michael Antonio has been outstanding for the Hammers this season but Moyes, apparently, wants another creative forward to take out the goalscoring burden. Abraham in this regard could be a decent coup. He also could be the man to hold up the ball and bring the club's creative midfielders into play.
3. Crystal Palace
There's likely to be a significant change in Selhurst Park this summer and signing a quality striker looks to be their main agenda. They are expected to part ways with Christian Benteke this year and Abraham could directly slot in his place in the line-up.