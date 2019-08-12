Three clubs that should sign Daniel Sturridge on a free transfer

Bengaluru, Aug 12: The summer transfer window is now closed in England but clubs could still find some amazing bargains in the market.
Some named and famed players with plenty of experience are still up for grabs in the transfer market among them one is former Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City forward Daniel Sturridge.
It seems not a distant memory when Sturridge used to tear apart the best defences in English football with Liverpool and was an integral part of the title-chasing team of Brendan Rodgers creating a formidable partnership with Luis Suarez and Raheem Sterling. Injury problems derailed his time at Anfield, and he was eventually released by the club earlier this year. However, he’s still only 29 and showed his quality with a goal against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League group stages last season. A natural finisher like him could still prove to be an asset for any Premier League side and it is quite a surprise to see him still without a club.
Here are three Premier League teams who should absolutely make a move for him:
Leicester City
The best moments of Daniel Sturridge's career came under the stewardship of Brendan Rodgers when he was in charge of the Reds and a reunion could be beneficial for both parties. The English international will probably not be a starter for the Foxes with Jamie Vardy in the side but could prove to be a quality cover for the Englishman.
Also, Rodgers loves to tweak his tactics and often plays in a two-man forward line and Sturridge could prove to be a better partner of Vardy than the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho and Ayoze Perez.
Aston Villa
The newly-promoted side gave an inspiring fight to a team like Spurs in their first game of the season. They led the Champions League finalists for most parts of the game and it was a statement from them that they are back in the top tier of English football to stay.
However, their team lacks Premier League experience and Sturridge, on a free transfer, could offer them just that. If he can stay fit, the 29-year-old can still be one of the best strikers in the League and Aston Villa should pounce on the opportunity to sign the gifted forward.
Southampton
The Saints had a bizarrely quite transfer window despite the fact they needed plenty of reinforcements in their team. Burnley absolutely thrashed the south coast club on the opening day and it is high time that the management realizes that they do not possess the quality to stay away from the relegation battle this time out.
Daniel Sturridge could help them strengthen their toothless attack that lacks quality. Danny Ings, Sturridge's former colleague at Liverpool, is also an injury-prone player and he cannot be relied on for the whole campaign. Ralph Hasenhüttl should explore the option of signing the former Chelsea forward before it's too late.