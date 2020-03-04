Three clubs who could sign Manchester United superstar in the summer

Bengaluru, March 4: In the last few weeks, a report surfaced in the English media that Manchester United could be willing to offload David de Gea to fund a mega transfer window at Old Trafford. It was stated that the club officials believe that Dean Henderson, who is right now plying his trade at Sheffield United on loan, is capable of taking over the gloves from the Spanish international.
The Red Devils, who are in need of an action-packed summer transfer window, could be lured to selling the three-time Manchester United Player of the Year to fund the transfers.
However, it will not be easy for the 20-time PL winners to find a suitable destination for De Gea right now. He is 29 years of age and has certainly fallen from his grace in the past couple of years and there are not too many clubs who can afford his wages as well.
Also, not too many top clubs are in need of a new keeper anyway. However, there are still a few possible destinations for the Spanish custodian who is still one of the very best in his role and in this article, we will look at three such clubs.
Chelsea
Frank Lampard is reportedly not happy with the performances of Chelsea's club record-signing and also the most expensive keeper in the world Kepa Arrizabalaga. It is reported that he is looking for a new number one in the summer but there are not too many truly world-class keepers available in the market right now. If De Gea becomes available, Chelsea should certainly consider a move for the Spanish custodian.
Real Madrid
We are all aware of the interest of Real Madrid in De Gea for years and a move almost materialised a few years back if not for a faulty fax machine. The Los Blancos signed Thibaut Courtois instead of the Spaniard the next season and the Belgian has not been as flawless as he once used to be at Chelsea.
Even though Zidane's side do not particularly need a new keeper, De Gea's availability could change the scenario.
Paris Saint-Germain
Another club who has been waiting for a long time to have a truly world-class keeper in their ranks is French giants Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue 1 champions have superstar players in every position but could do with a big name like De Gea under the bar. They can also realistically match De Gea's huge wage demands and the Spaniard could take them a step closer to what they want to achieve for nearly a decade and that is being a European elite.