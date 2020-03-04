Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Three clubs who could sign Manchester United superstar in the summer

By
Three clubs who could sign Manchester United superstar in the summer

Bengaluru, March 4: In the last few weeks, a report surfaced in the English media that Manchester United could be willing to offload David de Gea to fund a mega transfer window at Old Trafford. It was stated that the club officials believe that Dean Henderson, who is right now plying his trade at Sheffield United on loan, is capable of taking over the gloves from the Spanish international.

The Red Devils, who are in need of an action-packed summer transfer window, could be lured to selling the three-time Manchester United Player of the Year to fund the transfers.

However, it will not be easy for the 20-time PL winners to find a suitable destination for De Gea right now. He is 29 years of age and has certainly fallen from his grace in the past couple of years and there are not too many clubs who can afford his wages as well.

Also, not too many top clubs are in need of a new keeper anyway. However, there are still a few possible destinations for the Spanish custodian who is still one of the very best in his role and in this article, we will look at three such clubs.

Chelsea

Frank Lampard is reportedly not happy with the performances of Chelsea's club record-signing and also the most expensive keeper in the world Kepa Arrizabalaga. It is reported that he is looking for a new number one in the summer but there are not too many truly world-class keepers available in the market right now. If De Gea becomes available, Chelsea should certainly consider a move for the Spanish custodian.

Real Madrid

We are all aware of the interest of Real Madrid in De Gea for years and a move almost materialised a few years back if not for a faulty fax machine. The Los Blancos signed Thibaut Courtois instead of the Spaniard the next season and the Belgian has not been as flawless as he once used to be at Chelsea.

Even though Zidane's side do not particularly need a new keeper, De Gea's availability could change the scenario.

Paris Saint-Germain

Another club who has been waiting for a long time to have a truly world-class keeper in their ranks is French giants Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue 1 champions have superstar players in every position but could do with a big name like De Gea under the bar. They can also realistically match De Gea's huge wage demands and the Spaniard could take them a step closer to what they want to achieve for nearly a decade and that is being a European elite.

More MANCHESTER UNITED News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
AUS 271/10 (50.0) vs SAF
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 14:25 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 4, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue