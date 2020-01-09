Three clubs who should target departing Dortmund star Goetze

Bengaluru, January 9: Former World Cup winner Mario Goetze is set to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of this season as per reports in Germany.
The contract of the 27-year-old at Signal Iduna Park expires in six months and the club are willing to offer the possibility of an extension.
It is believed that the Dortmund hierarchy was keen to tie the attacking midfielder down with a new contract but the player wanted a move away from the club as he seeks more playing time.
The German international is allowed to discuss and sort a pre-contract agreement should he find a suitor. And, the 27-year-old should attract a lot of suitors in the Premier League.
In this article, we will look at three Premier League clubs who should be looking at signing the German attacking midfielder.
West Ham United
A club that has not been able to deliver despite signing a host of big names in the last few years is West Ham United. They still look like a very ambitious club and have recently made yet another managerial change bringing David Moyes back to the club following the sack of Manuel Pellegrini after a dismal run of form. Someone like Goetze could be a quality addition to the Hammers with his experience at the top level and of course his ability.
Leicester City
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has been a long-admirer of Goetze since the time he was in charge of Liverpool but could not bring the German at Anfield. The Northern Irishman is doing a wonderful job this season with the Foxes and could bring someone like Gotze at the King Power Stadium that could take the club to the next level. If the Foxes lose James Maddison in the summer, Goetze could prove to be a solid replacement of the Englishman.
Arsenal
Arsenal would be an ideal destination of the German playmaker and the situation of both complements each other. They both have a point to prove. Goetze's career never really reached the point which he was capable of while Arsenal have been struggling for a number of seasons now. The Gunners desperately need some new faces and could certainly consider Goetze on a free transfer. They are tight on funds and not in a place to sign the biggest names in world football right now. So, a free transfer for Goetze would be a very sensible move by the Gunners.