Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Three clubs who should target departing Dortmund star Goetze

By

Bengaluru, January 9: Former World Cup winner Mario Goetze is set to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of this season as per reports in Germany.

The contract of the 27-year-old at Signal Iduna Park expires in six months and the club are willing to offer the possibility of an extension.

It is believed that the Dortmund hierarchy was keen to tie the attacking midfielder down with a new contract but the player wanted a move away from the club as he seeks more playing time.

The German international is allowed to discuss and sort a pre-contract agreement should he find a suitor. And, the 27-year-old should attract a lot of suitors in the Premier League.

In this article, we will look at three Premier League clubs who should be looking at signing the German attacking midfielder.

West Ham United

A club that has not been able to deliver despite signing a host of big names in the last few years is West Ham United. They still look like a very ambitious club and have recently made yet another managerial change bringing David Moyes back to the club following the sack of Manuel Pellegrini after a dismal run of form. Someone like Goetze could be a quality addition to the Hammers with his experience at the top level and of course his ability.

Leicester City

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has been a long-admirer of Goetze since the time he was in charge of Liverpool but could not bring the German at Anfield. The Northern Irishman is doing a wonderful job this season with the Foxes and could bring someone like Gotze at the King Power Stadium that could take the club to the next level. If the Foxes lose James Maddison in the summer, Goetze could prove to be a solid replacement of the Englishman.

Arsenal

Arsenal would be an ideal destination of the German playmaker and the situation of both complements each other. They both have a point to prove. Goetze's career never really reached the point which he was capable of while Arsenal have been struggling for a number of seasons now. The Gunners desperately need some new faces and could certainly consider Goetze on a free transfer. They are tight on funds and not in a place to sign the biggest names in world football right now. So, a free transfer for Goetze would be a very sensible move by the Gunners.

More BORUSSIA DORTMUND News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, January 9, 2020, 12:02 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 9, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue