Three deals Premier League clubs can complete before transfer deadline

Bengaluru,
Aug
31:
With
less
than
a
day
to
go
until
the
summer
2022
transfer
window
slams
shut
for
Premier
League
clubs,
all
the
sides
are
working
on
their
few
last
pieces
of
business
before
the
clock
strikes.
While some massive moves have taken place so far, a few other big-money moves are right on the verge of getting done. Plenty of clubs are scrambling to get deals over the line on the final day and here are the three deals that can be completed before the deadline:
1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
The 33-year-old had played only half of the campaign with the Blaugrana joining them last January. He led the goal-scoring chart immediately however with Robert Lewandowski on board he has fallen down the pecking order at FC Barcelona. The Spanish side are now open to letting him leave and Chelsea who are struggling for a number nine in the side are said to be chasing the 33-year-old.
The
Premier
League
club
have
already
seen
a
number
of
bids
rejected
with
both
sides
still
on
the
table
for
a
resolution.
Now
as
per
the
latest
rumours,
the
two
parties
are
now
very
close
to
reaching
an
agreement
for
€23
million
plus
bonuses
for
him.
2. Manuel Akanji
Manchester City have become active on the last day of the transfer window with Pep Guardiola seemingly looking to add more strength to his backline with the signing of the Dortmund defender. Amid continued injury problems at center-back and an incredibly hectic fixture schedule, City are now close to signing Manuel Akanji as cover. The 27-year-old versatile defender only has a year remaining in his deal and could cost just €17 million.
3. Sergino Dest
Although Manchester United's transfer business has mostly been done with just Newcastle United's Martin Dubravka expected to be the final arrival, the Old Trafford side however are keeping their doors open for a final push to land the Barcelona fullback.
However, the US international's arrival is dependent on the future of Aaron Wan Bissaka. Ten Hag has clearly indicated that the 23-year-old is not his plan and the club are actively looking for buyers. As of now, it is understood that both West Ham and Crystal Palace have shown interest. If a deal gets done for Wan Bissaka, either on loan or permanently, United could push for a last-minute deal for Dest.