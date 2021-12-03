Three defenders Chelsea could sign to replace Rudiger

Kolkata, December 3: Antonio Rudiger has been an instrumental figure behind Chelsea's turnaround in fortunes under Thomas Tuchel.
The 28-year-old German international has seemingly benefitted the most from the arrival of his compatriot in the dugout and has established himself among the best centre-backs in the Premier League.
However, despite the fact that Rudiger is a key player at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea are still sweating over the future of the German. The former AS Roma star is yet to sign a new deal and has attracted attention from some of Europe's elite clubs, most notably Real Madrid.
At the moment, Chelsea face the prospect of losing four of their key defenders Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen for nothing with their contracts up for expiry in the summer.
If Rudiger indeed leaves Stamford Bridge, Chelsea will have a big job in their hands to replace the 28-year-old and here, we will take a look at three potential replacements of the German.
Pau Torres - Villareal
Villareal defender Torres was close to a move to London in the summer, but it was Tottenham hotspur who were believed to be leading the race. And, the Spaniard has already become a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge for rejecting Chelsea. The Spanish international is said to be one of the top names in Chelsea's shortlist of defensive targets in the past and is believed to have a £56m release clause in his contract.
Niklas Sule - Bayern Munich
Just like Rudiger, his compatriot Sule is also facing an uncertain future with his contract at Bayern Munich expiring in the summer. Sule has been almost ever-present in Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern side this season but is still taking his time to commit his future to the Bavarians and the reason of his hesitation is believed to be strong interest from the Premier League particularly Chelsea.
Jules Kounde - Sevilla
Chelsea were incredibly close to landing Kounde from Sevilla in the summer but had to pull the plug on the deal very late. The French international looked all set for a move from Sevilla to Stamford Bridge in the summer and was believed to have agreed personal terms. But, after Chelsea sold Kurt Zouma to accommodate the move, Sevilla raised the price tag to £60 million at the last minute, opposed to the original £43 million reported which scuppered the deal. Kounde is still believed to be the primary target of the Blues.