Three defenders Manchester United should target

Kolkata, February 10: It has been a season beyond expectations for Manchester United so far with the Red Devils finally back in the title race after several years.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's work at Old Trafford might not have been given the due credit he deserves all the plaudits for the improvement the Red Devils have experienced on the pitch.
It is now high time for the board to reward Solskjaer for his excellent job and back him up to their full potential in the transfer market, something they have no done so far.
It is strongly reported that while Solskjaer's primary target for the summer remains Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, the Norwegian is also prioritising on signing a top class centre-back.
And, it is quite evident why he wants that considering the inconsistency of Victor Lindelof and injury records of Eric Bailly.
Here, we look at three players the Red Devils should target in order to pair up with Harry Maguire at the heart of the defence.
Ibrahima Konate - RB Leipzig
A player United have already been linked with for quite some time now, Konate, has also been mentioned as a target of both Liverpool and Chelsea. Tall and strong, Konate has everything in his locker to become a complete defender and being just 21 years of age now, he has plenty of room to improve.
Jules Kounde - Sevilla
Another young defender to have come up from France like Konate, Kounde is only a few months older than the former and is a bit more celebrated player right now. Formerly a target of Manchester City, the Cityzens are unlikely to pursue a move for the 22-year-old anymore having signed Ruben Dias which means United might get a free run on the Sevilla star.
Sergio Ramos - Real Madrid
One of the greatest defenders of the modern era, Ramos could finally end his 16-year association with Real Madrid this summer with his contract up for expiry. And, there are not many clubs who can afford Ramos even on a free transfer and United are certainly one of those few clubs.