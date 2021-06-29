Three Denmark players Premier League clubs should be looking for

Bengaluru, June 29: Denmark, the winners of the 1992 European Championship, have had a bitter-sweet Euro 2020 campaign. The Danes saw one of the greatest players ever to put on a Danish jersey, Christian Eriksen, suffering a cardiac arrest during their opening game against Finland.
The whole world united in praying for the Danish number ten and he was soon confirmed to be out of danger. However, it remains to be seen whether he gets cleared by the doctors to play football once again.
Meanwhile, the Danish team seems to have picked their game up at a crucial time and made their way to the knockouts with an emphatic 4-1 win against Russia following their back to back defeats at the hands of Finland and Belgium.
Euro 2020: Wales vs Denmark, Statistical Highlights: Dolberg nets double as Danes march into quarters
And, the Danes are now through to the quarter-finals in style having completely destroyed Wales by a 4-0 margin. Currently ranked 10th in the FIFA rankings, Denmark have solid players spread across their squad and clubs looking to strengthen their squads should be keeping a keen eye on Kasper Hjulmand's side.
Here, we take a look at three Danish players Premier League clubs should be taking a close look at.
1. Joakim Mæhle
Joakim Mæhle has been one of the key players for Denmark in the Euros and has everything in his locker to become successful in the Premier League. The 24-year-old is capable of playing across a range of positions and has been an absolute menace in Danish colours mainly from left wing-back. The former Genk star can play at either full-back positions, as well as at either wing-back. He is also more than comfortable on either flank.
Many Premier League teams, especially the ones who like to play three at the back, are in need of quality wing-backs and Mæhle could prove to be a solid option for them. However, he only moved to Atalanta from Genk in January and another move in so little time might be difficult to shape up.
2. Mikkel Damsgaard
20-year-old Mikkel Damsgaard has looked lively whenever he has been on the pitch and if not for him, the Danes might not have come so far. Currently, on the books of Sampdoria, Damsgaard is still a player pretty much in his development phase but has shown signs to be really special. He is versatile enough to play anywhere in the attacking third as well as a number ten and has caught the eye with his excellent movement, vision, work rate and eye for goals. Although the 20-year-old did not enjoy his debut season in Italy too much, his performance in the Euros could very well earn him a mega move to the Premier League.
3. Kasper Dolberg
At one time, Kasper Dolberg was one of the most coveted young players in the world following his impressive showings for Ajax at a very young age. The dynamic striker saw himself getting linked with big clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus but his career path did not quite work out as it was expected. He is currently on the books of Ligue 1 side Nice and has been doing a decent job in France. Aged only 23 now, he is still very young and there is plenty of time for him to eventually fulfil his true potential.
The 6 ft 1⁄2 in striker has started just one game in Euros so far against Wales and scored two brilliant goals. It is quite evident that there is something special about the former Ajax star and a number of Premier League clubs could do with a man of his quality up front.