Three destinations for Harry Wilson this summer

Kolkata, May 13: It can be frustrating for an academy graduate of a big club and Liverpool winger Harry Wilson epitomises just that. The 24-year-old has managed just two senior appearances for his boyhood club.
The Welshman should now be looking for a permanent exit from Liverpool to pursue his career and settle at a single club.
Here, we will take a look at three potential destinations of the winger.
Rangers
Steven Gerrard knows Wilson very well from his time at Liverpool and also shares a good relationship with his former club from where he signed players like Ryan Kent, Sheyi Ojo, Jordan Rossiter and Jon Flanagan in the past. Kent is the only former Liverpool player who has made it big at Rangers though and he is a close friend of Wilson. The duo can ideally be reunited at Ibrox.
Leicester City
Leicester, managed by Brendan Rodgers, are believed to be long admirers of Wilson. The Foxes have improved by leaps and bounds over the past couple of seasons but they still need to add more quality and depth to their squad in order to challenge the likes of Manchester City. An area where they should ideally recruit is the right flank and Wilson makes a perfect choice for them.
Brentford
The Bees have finished this season third in the Championship and will be hopeful about their chances in the play-offs. And regardless of whether they make it to the Premier League or not, they should always look to improve and should be interested in Wilson if he is made available by the Reds.