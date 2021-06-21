Three Euro 2020 sensation who could attract big suitors after impressing at the tournament

Bengaluru, June 21: The Euro 2020 is reaching almost its halfway stages with only the last round of group fixtures remaining. There have already been some incredible individual performances so far.
Shining at the biggest stages have always attracted more limelight and this could be the case with some of the high flying individuals. Club football is set to roll in just a month after the tournament and there's no doubt, some of the top-performing players are already attracting interest from top suitors.
Here we have enlisted three such players who are already getting a lot of attention in the transfer market and could be on the move to a better side once the tournament is over:
1. Manuel Locatelli
The Italian youngster already has had a great season with Sassuolo and was destined to leave the club this summer for a bigger and better challenge. Manchester City, Arsenal and Juventus were the clubs who were already linked with him. But now his performance at the Euro can only boost his price tag and draw more interest from top sides. The 23-year-old has been nothing but a sensation in group stage games for the Azzurri. He was excellent against Turkey in the opener and scored twice against the Swiss.
2. Denzel Dumfries
Netherlands right-back Denzel Dumfries has been nothing but a revelation in this Euro with the right-back scoring twice and helping in another one in two wins. The 25-year-old already has had a fine campaign with PSV and it was expected of him to look for a bigger challenge this summer. And there's no doubt that his excellent performances for the Dutch have given him the platform, with the likes of Bayern Munich and Everton are now reportedly showing interest in him.
3. Patrick Schick
The Czech youngster did not have a great campaign at Bayer Leverkusen with him struggling with frequent injuries. However, he looks to have left those and undoubtedly has been one of the best performers of the Euro. The current top scorer of the tournament is now reportedly attaining interest from three Premier League clubs, and one of them is believed to be Arsenal.