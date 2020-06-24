Three free agent shot-stoppers Arteta could sign as Bernd Leno's replacement

Bengaluru, June 24: In the upcoming summer transfer window along with the attack, midfield and forward strengthening Mikel Arteta now also have had to look at the goalkeeping section as well to sign a cover for injured Bernd Leno.
In the first game, Arteta had already lost Granit Xhaka and Pablo Mari. Then, during Saturday’s shock defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion, Bernd Leno became the latest victim after suffering a serious knee injury following a collision with Seagulls striker Neal Maupay.
Despite their defensive brittleness Leno has impressed this season and is always a guaranteed starter for Gunners. But now there are worries that he could be out for around a year and this could make Arsenal lookout for a replacement.
Arsenal are already in the quagmire following the outbreak of the Pandemic and as per reports, Arteta won't be handed a big budget. Hence, with the Spanish manager looking for addition in every department signing a top keeper could be out of contention. Arsenal are likely to look out for players with the cut-price deal and short-term options.
So we have selected such three keepers who could be available on a cheap or free transfer next Summer.
Joe Hart
The English keeper is currently the second choice keeper at Burnley but set to leave the club after the season ends as a free agent. Ever since leaving Manchester City, Hart has failed to find another stable home. However, at the age of 33, he still can compete at top-level and may relish this opportunity to prove his mettle once again.
Claudio Bravo
Bravo has proved to be a worthy deputy of Ederson with a string of decent performances in two of City’s League Cup-winning campaigns in recent years. But at the age of 37-year City may look to instil a young name in the side leaving him as a free agent this Summer.
The Chilean international may be at the twilight of his career, but he still could offer one or two years of football at the top stage. He could be a great stop-gap option for Arteta with Premier League experience.
Pepe Reina
The AC Milan keeper is currently on loan at Aston Villa but will be out of contract in Summer. The Spaniard since his return to Premier League has been a regular presence for the relegation battlers although has been on the bench in the two games since the restart, with Orjan Nyland preferred.
Milan are unlikely to renew his deal with Gianluigi Donnarumma preferred as the first choice. Hence, it could be a good piece of business if the Gunners can lure him into signing at least one year deal. The former Liverpool keeper boasts of a wealth of top-flight experience and his experience and leadership qualities could help Arteta's young squad.