Three goalkeepers Spurs are considering as Hugo Lloris replacements

Bengaluru, March 25: As per reports in England, Tottenham Hotspur are considering the future of their star goalkeeper and skipper Hugo Lloris.
The World Cup winning captain of France is entering the final year of his contract and could leave in the upcoming summer transfer window. The 34-year-old has been at the North London club since 2012 following his move from Ligue 1 giants Olympique Lyonnais.
One of the best keepers of his generation, the 34-year-old has been a great servant to Spurs but it is understood that he is keen to return to his homeland as he approaches the final year of his contract with the club. And, selling him this summer will be a good move for the Lilywhites from financial point of view.
As per reports, Jose Mourinho's side have already started looking for replacements of the Frenchman and they have already identified three candidates. Here, we will take a look at those candidates.
Sam Johnstone
Sam Johnstone graduated from the elite youth academy of Manchester United but he could never make to the senior setup of the Red Devils. The 27-year-old has finally got the taste of Premier League football this season with West Bromwich Albion and he has shown that he is a capable Premier League level keeper. On 18 March 2021, he has deservingly been named in England manager Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad for England’s 2022 World Cup Qualifiers against San Marino, Albania and Poland. The 27-year-old is among the three candidates Spurs are considering as successors of Lloris.
Dean Henderson
Just like Johnstone, Dean Henderson also came out of the Manchester United youth setup and is growing frustrated at his boyhood club. The 24-year-old made a strong shout for himself to become the number one at Manchester United last season while on loan at Sheffield United but the club chose to keep David De Gea as their number one despite retaining Henderson this time out. The England international is too good to play second fiddle and Spurs are looking to give him the opportunity to become the first choice of a top club.
Nick Pope
One of the standout goalkeepers in the Premier League over the last few seasons, Nick Pope has everything it takes to play for a top club. He has been excellent for Burnley week in week out and has caught attention particularly with his sensational shot-stopping and ability with the ball. The 28-year-old England international is also being strongly considered by the Lilywhites and would be a more than solid replacement of Lloris.