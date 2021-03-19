Three ideal destinations for out of favour Manchester United star

Kolkata, March 19: Manchester United completed the signing of Donny van de Beek from Ajax last summer, after fending off competition from both Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur.
However, despite all his talent, the move has not quite worked well for the Dutch international as he has found game time hard to get at Old Trafford
When a player of Van de Beek's quality and potential finds himself on the bench on a regular basis, it is only a matter of time that clubs from across the continent will register their interest in him. A
Here, we look at three ideal destinations of the Holland international.
Barcelona
The Catalans have endured a difficult campaign this season and need to rebuild their squad if they have to reclaim their position in European football. If van de Beek becomes available this summer, he certainly would be an attractive option for them.
Tottenham Hotspur
It is no secret that Spurs are long-term admirers of Van de Beek and made several failed attempts to sign the gifted midfielder. Jose Mourinho's side are having an up and down season this time out and they could do with a creative midfielder like the Dutchman in their ranks.
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG did make it to the quarterfinals of the Champions League by thrashing Barcelona 5-2 over two legs, but they are facing a strong competition after years in Ligue 1 this time out. One of the reasons behind the Parisian's struggles this season is their lack of creativity in the middle and Van de Beek is a player who can solve that.