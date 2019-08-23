Three key battles that will decide the Liverpool vs Arsenal tie

Kolkata, August 23: Only two teams in the Premier League have a 100 per cent record so far this season after two matchdays and the two of them will lock horns with each other on Saturday (August 24).
Liverpool vs Arsenal has always been an exciting game in the Premier League era. This is a fixture that always produces lots of goals, a delight for the neutrals.
In recent history, it has been a one-sided affair though with Liverpool largely dominating the Gunners both home and away.
However, Jurgen Klopp will surely be extra cautious in this game as these type of games are always unpredictable and Liverpool have not been at their usual best so far this campaign.
Fixtures | Results | Points Table
Here, we will take a look at three key battles that could decide the fate of the game.
1. Virgil Van Dijk vs Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Liverpool star attacker duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane had to share their Golden Boot last season with Arsenal attacker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and it was by no means a good season for the Gunners. This speaks volumes about the quality of the Gabon international. However, he will be up against the very best defender in the Premier League, the man who won the PFA Player of the Year last campaign, Virgil Van Dijk. Aubameyang vs Van Dijk will be an exciting contest and both of them will have to be at their very best to contain the other. This individual batte will play a big role in deciding the fate of the game.
2. Sadio Mane vs Ainsley Maitland-Niles
Sadio Mane, since the second half of the last season, has been unplayable. With the Senegal international absolutely on top of his game, Liverpool look much more devastating and at the moment, Mane is the most in-form man in Liverpool attack. He will be up against Arsenal youngster Ainsley Maitland-Niles who lacks experience of big games. The youngster will probably have to face the toughest individual battle and must do his best to stop Mane if he wants to see his side salvage anything from the game.
3. Fabinho vs Dani Ceballos
Liverpool look like a different side when Fabinho misses a game or fails to perform to his usual level. However, with their excellent quality especially in attack, they somehow manage to turn the results in their favour in those games but this is the kind of a game where the Brazilian midfield dynamo will be at his very best. Dani Ceballos is still working on his adaptation in a new country in a new league but he has already started showing glimpses of his ability in an Arsenal shirt. Fabinho must ensure that the Real Madrid loanee has a quite game in order to help his side pick valuable three points from this game.
Kick off
Liverpool vs Arsenal
5.30pm local tume (10pm IST) at Anfield
Live in Star Sports Select