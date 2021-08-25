Three managers Arsenal should be looking for if Arteta is sacked

Kolkata, August 25: Mikel Arteta is going through a tough time at the moment and his future as the manager of Arsenal is under considerable threat as per rumours in England.
The Gunners have started their season on the worst possible note and are currently languishing at the 19th position in the table with two defeats from as many games.
The North London club are also among the only four clubs who are yet to open the scoring this campaign.
Arteta's 20-month stint could be coming to an end soon if the Spaniard fails to inspire his team. It is presumed that the Arsenal board has given the former club captain time until the second international break in October to save his job.
Here, we look at three potential replacements if Arteta is sacked.
Brendan Rodgers
At the moment, switching to Arsenal from Leicester City would be a step back for Rodgers considering the fact that the Northern Irishman is getting all the backing he wants at the King Power Stadium. The Foxes are an emerging force and looking in a better place for challenging for Champions League football. However, Arsenal are a traditional big club and that would certainly be appealing for the former Liverpool boss. Arsenal and Rodgers would be a match made in heaven with the manager always looking to play on the front foot and showing an willingness to abandon a successful project for another one in the past. The former Swansea City manager is also known for his patience and ability to build a brilliant team from scratch and that is exactly what the Gunners need.
Zinedine Zidane
One of the greatest players to have ever graced the football pitch, Zidane's career as a manager has also been incredibly successful thus far at Real Madrid. The 49-year-old is currently jobless, having left Los Blancos at the end of the last season for the second time. There are not many top clubs in European football in need of a manager right now and that presents Arsenal an opportunity to make a lucrative offer for the Frenchman. Zidane guided Real Madrid to three Champions League titles on the bounce during his first stint at Santiago Bernabeu and won La Liga in his second stint. But whether he would take the challenge of taking the Arsenal job remains open for debate.
Antonio Conte
Conte has been a serial winner throughout his whole managerial career. He has been consistently delivering results despite the odds being against him on most occasions. It was Conte who took Juventus back to the zenith of Italian football and his two-year stint with Chelsea also saw the club win the Premier League and FA Cup trophies. The Italian taskmaster joined a struggling Inter Milan in 2019 and in just two years' time, he was the one to finally put an end to Juventus' dominance in Serie A which he only started nine years ago. Conte would certainly demand premium wages, but for someone who almost guarantees success, he would be the best bet of the Gunners.