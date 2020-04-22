Three managers who would be ideal for Newcastle United after mega takeover

Bengaluru, April 22: The fortunes of Newcastle United could soon change after years of misery at the Tyneside side as the mega takeover inches closer to completion. The Magpies could soon have new owners, with a £300 million ($375m) takeover bid underway to take the Premier League club out of the hands of the notorious Mike Ashley under whose tenure, the club witnessed two relegations.
Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which is headed up by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is the main mover behind the bid to purchase Newcastle United and after the takeover, Newcastle could soon become the giants of England once again after decades.
Even Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour does not come close to the soon to be Newcastle major stakeholder in terms of wealth and from that, we can imagine how much of an ambitious club Newcastle United could become.
And, as soon as the takeover is complete, the first person who is likely to face the chop is the manager Steve Bruce as he is far from a high-profile manager to fit the big ambitions of the Saudi owners.In this article, we will take a look at three potential new managers of Newcastle to take the club forward.
Rafael Benitez
Rafael Benitez would be an excellent choice for the new Newcastle United manager. He knows the club really well from his three years as manager and is adored by the fans. Before moving to China last year, the Spaniard asked for a long-term contract and finacial backing in the transfer market.
He got neither of them and that was the reason why he left for greener pastures. The 60-year-old certainly boasts an excellent resume having managed clubs like Valencia, Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter, Napoli and would be an excellent choice to start the new project.
Mauricio Pochettino
The Argentine manager has been without a job since being sacked by Spurs in November and he would be an ideal choice to lead the ambitious project at st. James' Park. He worked wonders at both Southampton and Spurs seeing his stock rise sky high.
Clubs like Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSG and Manchester United are all big admirers of the 48-year-old. Newcastle would be an ideal destination for Pochettino right now where he would be allowed freedom in the transfer window, something he never had at North London.
Massimiliano Allegri
Since leaving Juventus in 2019, Allegri is still without a job which is surprising to see considering what he has achieved in his career. He is only manager to have won four consecutive domestic doubles between 2015 and 2018. Under his stewardship, Juventus enjoyed a complete monopoly in Italian football and sometimes he does not get enough credit for that. Known for his tactical intelligence of the game, Allegri would be a perfect manager to build a Newcastle side that is capable of dominating English football for many years.